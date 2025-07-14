NovoaGlobal® Chosen by Hartford to Launch Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement Initiative

Image of young boy riding bike to school, riding on sidewalk

Teenager riding to school is safer with automated school zone speed enforcement

Seal for the City of Hartford, Connecticut

City of Hartford, Connecticut

NovoaGlobal Inc photo enforcement Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program

We’re honored to partner with the City of Hartford to deliver our school zone speed automated enforcement solution that saves lives by promoting safer driving habits.”
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety and enforcement technology, announced it has signed a contract with the City of Hartford, Connecticut to implement and manage a new Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program. The initiative is designed to improve safety and reduce speeding in school zones—protecting children, families, and all who travel Hartford’s roads.

Excessive speed in school zones has become a growing concern for Hartford officials, particularly during school hours when children are most vulnerable walking or biking to and from school. The new program will use automated photo enforcement technology to detect and deter speeding violations in designated school zones, encouraging safer, more responsible driving behaviors where vulnerable road users are most at risk.

“Speeding near schools is a serious risk to our children and communities,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “We’re honored to partner with the City of Hartford to deliver an automated enforcement solution that saves lives by promoting safer driving habits. This program represents our shared commitment to protecting students and making streets safer for everyone.”

The need for enhanced enforcement around schools is backed by national safety data. According to the Children’s Safety Network, an average of 67,124 child pedestrians are injured annually, and approximately 704 children are killed each year—with more than 75% of these incidents involving motor vehicles. In 2023 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported 7,314 pedestrian fatalities, many of which occurred during school commuting hours.

Additionally, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that speed-related crashes claimed over 12,000 lives in 2022, accounting for 29% of all U.S. traffic fatalities. Higher speeds reduce drivers' reaction time and greatly increase the likelihood and severity of collisions. The IIHS notes that automated speed enforcement, including speed safety cameras, is one of the most effective tools available to reduce speeding and prevent crashes—especially in areas where children are present.

By implementing this program, the City of Hartford is taking a proactive, data-driven approach to public safety, reinforcing its commitment to protecting students and improving the quality of life for all residents. NovoaGlobal is proud to support Hartford in deploying this life-saving technology.

Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 888-666-4218 ext. 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NovoaGlobal® Chosen by Hartford to Launch Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement Initiative

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 888-666-4218 ext. 3
Company/Organization
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
8018 Sunport Dr., Ste 203
Orlando, Florida, 32809
United States
+1 888-666-4218
Visit Newsroom
About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

NovoaGlobal Press Room

More From This Author
NovoaGlobal® Chosen by Hartford to Launch Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement Initiative
NovoaGlobal® Pre-Approved to Provide Automated Speed and Red-Light Enforcement for Connecticut Governments (CRCOG)
NovoaGlobal® Partners with City of Williston, Florida to Enhance School Zone Safety
View All Stories From This Author