NovoaGlobal® Chosen by Hartford to Launch Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement Initiative

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program

We’re honored to partner with the City of Hartford to deliver our school zone speed automated enforcement solution that saves lives by promoting safer driving habits.” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. , a leading provider of advanced traffic safety and enforcement technology, announced it has signed a contract with the City of Hartford, Connecticut to implement and manage a new Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program. The initiative is designed to improve safety and reduce speeding in school zones—protecting children, families, and all who travel Hartford’s roads.Excessive speed in school zones has become a growing concern for Hartford officials, particularly during school hours when children are most vulnerable walking or biking to and from school. The new program will use automated photo enforcement technology to detect and deter speeding violations in designated school zones, encouraging safer, more responsible driving behaviors where vulnerable road users are most at risk.“Speeding near schools is a serious risk to our children and communities,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “We’re honored to partner with the City of Hartford to deliver an automated enforcement solution that saves lives by promoting safer driving habits. This program represents our shared commitment to protecting students and making streets safer for everyone.”The need for enhanced enforcement around schools is backed by national safety data. According to the Children’s Safety Network, an average of 67,124 child pedestrians are injured annually, and approximately 704 children are killed each year—with more than 75% of these incidents involving motor vehicles. In 2023 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported 7,314 pedestrian fatalities, many of which occurred during school commuting hours.Additionally, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that speed-related crashes claimed over 12,000 lives in 2022, accounting for 29% of all U.S. traffic fatalities. Higher speeds reduce drivers' reaction time and greatly increase the likelihood and severity of collisions. The IIHS notes that automated speed enforcement, including speed safety cameras, is one of the most effective tools available to reduce speeding and prevent crashes—especially in areas where children are present.By implementing this program, the City of Hartford is taking a proactive, data-driven approach to public safety, reinforcing its commitment to protecting students and improving the quality of life for all residents. NovoaGlobal is proud to support Hartford in deploying this life-saving technology.

