Attempted Homicide of a California State Prison, Los Angeles County Correctional Officer is Under Investigation

LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating an attack on a peace officer at California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC) as an attempted homicide.

On June 9, 2025, at approximately 11:45 a.m., incarcerated person Cosmin Badiu allegedly attacked a supervising correctional officer on a yard. The officer sustained multiple puncture wounds to the back of his head. Staff used physical force and chemical agents to quickly quell the attack.

The officer was immediately taken to LAC’s Treatment and Triage Area and then transported to an outside medical facility. The officer is in good condition and awaiting discharge.

An improvised weapon was found at the scene.

The facility where the incident occurred is on modified programming to complete a 24-hour threat assessment.

Badiu will be placed in restricted housing pending investigation into this case. LAC officials are currently investigating the incident. The case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support and other support services are being offered to employees.

Badiu, 28, was most recently received from San Diego County on Aug. 8, 2019, sentenced to nine years for first-degree burglary as a second striker and an enhancement for prior felony conviction of serious offense.

LAC opened in 1993 and houses approximately 2,700 minimum-, medium-, maximum- and high-security custody inmates. LAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,600 people.

Cosmin Badiu

