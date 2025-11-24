Incarcerated Person Walks away from La Cima Conservation Camp

JULIAN – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away today from La Cima Conservation Camp in San Diego County.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., staff discovered camp participant Joseph Lee Randall was missing from the camp during a head count. Staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming Randall was not at the camp. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Randall and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Randall, 28, was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants and could be in white tennis shoes or black boots. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 209 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Randall was received from Butte County on May 19, 2025. He was sentenced to eight years for corporal injury, petty theft, vehicle theft and grand theft.

Anyone who sees Randall or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1, or contact Special Agent Lopez 619-666-5523.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Joseph L. Randall

FOR IMMEDIATE RLEASE – NOV 24, 2025

