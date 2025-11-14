Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Francisquito Conservation Camp Apprehended

RIVERSIDE COUNTY-CDCR officials announced that the incarcerated person who walked away on Nov. 9, 2025, from Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County has been apprehended.

Alejandro A. Tobarfuentes, 33, was taken into custody without incident by the CDCR Office of Correctional Safety, Special Agents, in the city of Mecca, California. He has been transported to the California Institution for Men.

Tobarfuentes was received from Orange County on May 14, 2025, to serve a four year, eight month sentence for first degree burglary and possession or display of a forged driver’s license or identification card.

Since 1977, ninety nine percent of individuals who have left an adult institution, camp, or community based program without permission have been apprehended.

