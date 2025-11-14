RIVERSIDE COUNTY-CDCR officials announced that the incarcerated person who walked away on Nov. 9, 2025, from Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County has been apprehended.
Alejandro A. Tobarfuentes, 33, was taken into custody without incident by the CDCR Office of Correctional Safety, Special Agents, in the city of Mecca, California. He has been transported to the California Institution for Men.
Tobarfuentes was received from Orange County on May 14, 2025, to serve a four year, eight month sentence for first degree burglary and possession or display of a forged driver’s license or identification card.
Since 1977, ninety nine percent of individuals who have left an adult institution, camp, or community based program without permission have been apprehended.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Francisquito Conservation Camp Apprehended
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.