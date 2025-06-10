Qalitex Outlines Amazon’s Standard Product Testing Requirements for Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics
Based on Amazon’s compliance expectations, Qalitex provides an overview of testing documentation typically required for ingestible and topical products.
Clear, verifiable product testing remains essential for sellers navigating Amazon’s documentation requirements.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more supplement and cosmetic brands turn to Amazon as a primary marketplace, understanding the platform’s compliance requirements has become increasingly essential. Qalitex, a provider of testing and documentation support services, has compiled a reference summary based on Amazon’s publicly available seller compliance resources. The goal is to clarify the types of product testing documentation that are commonly required for dietary supplements and cosmetic products, two categories frequently subject to review before listing approval.
The requirements outlined below reflect Amazon’s efforts to maintain marketplace integrity while ensuring that consumer products meet basic safety, labeling, and documentation standards. While testing standards vary by product type, most regulated or sensitive categories require supporting documents prior to or during listing.
Understanding Amazon’s Compliance Procedures
Amazon manages its compliance documentation requests through tools such as “Manage Your Compliance” (MYC), where sellers are prompted to upload documents in response to listing restrictions, account audits, or proactive category approvals. Ingestible and topical products—especially those in the health, beauty, and wellness sectors—often require additional documentation to be listed or remain live on the platform.
These requirements are derived from both Amazon’s internal standards and publicly recognized quality assurance practices.
Standard Requirements for Dietary Supplements
For dietary supplements, Amazon outlines several clear documentation expectations, including laboratory testing and label verification. These include:
1. Certificate of Analysis (COA)
Amazon requires a COA from an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, which must verify the following:
Identity and quantity of active ingredients listed on the product label
Absence or acceptable levels of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury
Microbial testing to confirm the absence of harmful pathogens
Lot number or batch identification that matches the product being sold
Testing date no older than 12 months from the date of submission
2. Product Images
Sellers must upload:
A clear image of the Supplement Facts panel
The front of the product packaging
Any other labeling elements that contain claims or key ingredient disclosures
3. Labeling Compliance
Product labels must comply with FDA’s dietary supplement regulations, which include:
Proper display of a Supplement Facts panel
Inclusion of a domestic address or phone number for adverse event reporting
Avoidance of unauthorized health claims, such as references to curing, treating, or preventing disease
4. Business Identity Matching
The lab report must clearly associate the tested product with the seller or manufacturer. If the lab name differs from the brand name, additional documentation may be required to establish the relationship.
Standard Requirements for Cosmetics and Topicals
For topical cosmetic products, Amazon typically requests documentation to confirm label accuracy and product safety. While not subject to premarket approval by the FDA, cosmetics listed on Amazon must comply with internal documentation policies, including:
1. Certificate of Analysis or Product Safety Testing
Amazon may require a COA or lab report that demonstrates:
Absence of microbial contamination
Testing for preservative effectiveness, especially in water-containing products or “natural” formulations
Documentation showing testing for stability or pH when relevant
2. Label Requirements
Product labels must comply with FDA’s cosmetic labeling guidelines, including:
Proper ingredient listing in descending order of concentration
Clear identity of the product and intended use
Absence of therapeutic or drug-like claims unless the product is registered accordingly
3. Product Images
Required images typically include:
Full packaging
Ingredient panel or “Drug Facts” panel, where applicable
Clear, legible representation of any claims made in the listing
Format and Submission Process
Documents must be:
Uploaded in PDF format
Legible, with no redactions or handwritten edits
Tied to the specific product listing, lot number, and brand name
Submitted in response to compliance requests within the Manage Your Compliance dashboard, or as part of a proactive listing application
Each document should clearly identify:
The name and address of the lab or certifying body
The product name and brand
Test date and lot number
Relevant test results or verification metrics
Common Causes of Rejection
Based on Amazon’s published guidance and seller support documentation, the most frequent causes of documentation rejection include:
Missing or outdated test dates
COAs not issued by an ISO-accredited laboratory
Label and test data inconsistencies
Product images that do not match the physical label or listing
Unsupported or misleading health claims in product titles or bullet points
Sellers are encouraged to review all submission materials before upload to avoid unnecessary delays.
Qalitex’s Role as an Informational Contributor
Qalitex Laboratories issues this release to provide factual clarification of Amazon’s testing documentation practices as they apply to the supplement and cosmetics sectors. The company does not represent Amazon or act on its behalf but compiles public guidance for the benefit of sellers and industry stakeholders.
All information in this release is based on publicly accessible Amazon Seller Central resources and current category-level listing guidance.
About Qalitex
Qalitex is a testing and compliance services provider based in Irvine, California, supporting supplement, cosmetic, and wellness brands. Its offerings include stability testing, label accuracy verification, and structured documentation to support regulatory and retail readiness. Qalitex works with companies seeking to align their product data with evolving industry standards and submission protocols.
