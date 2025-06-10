Qalitex Outlines Amazon’s Standard Product Testing Requirements for Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics

Based on Amazon’s compliance expectations, Qalitex provides an overview of testing documentation typically required for ingestible and topical products.

Clear, verifiable product testing remains essential for sellers navigating Amazon’s documentation requirements.” — Nour Abochama, VP for Operations

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more supplement and cosmetic brands turn to Amazon as a primary marketplace, understanding the platform’s compliance requirements has become increasingly essential. Qalitex, a provider of testing and documentation support services, has compiled a reference summary based on Amazon’s publicly available seller compliance resources. The goal is to clarify the types of product testing documentation that are commonly required for dietary supplements and cosmetic products, two categories frequently subject to review before listing approval.The requirements outlined below reflect Amazon’s efforts to maintain marketplace integrity while ensuring that consumer products meet basic safety, labeling, and documentation standards. While testing standards vary by product type, most regulated or sensitive categories require supporting documents prior to or during listing.Understanding Amazon’s Compliance ProceduresAmazon manages its compliance documentation requests through tools such as “Manage Your Compliance” (MYC), where sellers are prompted to upload documents in response to listing restrictions, account audits, or proactive category approvals. Ingestible and topical products—especially those in the health, beauty, and wellness sectors—often require additional documentation to be listed or remain live on the platform.These requirements are derived from both Amazon’s internal standards and publicly recognized quality assurance practices.Standard Requirements for Dietary SupplementsFor dietary supplements, Amazon outlines several clear documentation expectations, including laboratory testing and label verification. These include:1. Certificate of Analysis (COA)Amazon requires a COA from an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, which must verify the following:Identity and quantity of active ingredients listed on the product labelAbsence or acceptable levels of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercuryMicrobial testing to confirm the absence of harmful pathogensLot number or batch identification that matches the product being soldTesting date no older than 12 months from the date of submission2. Product ImagesSellers must upload:A clear image of the Supplement Facts panelThe front of the product packagingAny other labeling elements that contain claims or key ingredient disclosures3. Labeling ComplianceProduct labels must comply with FDA’s dietary supplement regulations, which include:Proper display of a Supplement Facts panelInclusion of a domestic address or phone number for adverse event reportingAvoidance of unauthorized health claims, such as references to curing, treating, or preventing disease4. Business Identity MatchingThe lab report must clearly associate the tested product with the seller or manufacturer. If the lab name differs from the brand name, additional documentation may be required to establish the relationship.Standard Requirements for Cosmetics and TopicalsFor topical cosmetic products, Amazon typically requests documentation to confirm label accuracy and product safety. While not subject to premarket approval by the FDA, cosmetics listed on Amazon must comply with internal documentation policies, including:1. Certificate of Analysis or Product Safety TestingAmazon may require a COA or lab report that demonstrates:Absence of microbial contaminationTesting for preservative effectiveness, especially in water-containing products or “natural” formulationsDocumentation showing testing for stability or pH when relevant2. Label RequirementsProduct labels must comply with FDA’s cosmetic labeling guidelines, including:Proper ingredient listing in descending order of concentrationClear identity of the product and intended useAbsence of therapeutic or drug-like claims unless the product is registered accordingly3. Product ImagesRequired images typically include:Full packagingIngredient panel or “Drug Facts” panel, where applicableClear, legible representation of any claims made in the listingFormat and Submission ProcessDocuments must be:Uploaded in PDF formatLegible, with no redactions or handwritten editsTied to the specific product listing, lot number, and brand nameSubmitted in response to compliance requests within the Manage Your Compliance dashboard, or as part of a proactive listing applicationEach document should clearly identify:The name and address of the lab or certifying bodyThe product name and brandTest date and lot numberRelevant test results or verification metricsCommon Causes of RejectionBased on Amazon’s published guidance and seller support documentation, the most frequent causes of documentation rejection include:Missing or outdated test datesCOAs not issued by an ISO-accredited laboratoryLabel and test data inconsistenciesProduct images that do not match the physical label or listingUnsupported or misleading health claims in product titles or bullet pointsSellers are encouraged to review all submission materials before upload to avoid unnecessary delays.Qalitex’s Role as an Informational Contributor Qalitex Laboratories issues this release to provide factual clarification of Amazon’s testing documentation practices as they apply to the supplement and cosmetics sectors. The company does not represent Amazon or act on its behalf but compiles public guidance for the benefit of sellers and industry stakeholders.All information in this release is based on publicly accessible Amazon Seller Central resources and current category-level listing guidance.About QalitexQalitex is a testing and compliance services provider based in Irvine, California, supporting supplement, cosmetic, and wellness brands. Its offerings include stability testing, label accuracy verification, and structured documentation to support regulatory and retail readiness. Qalitex works with companies seeking to align their product data with evolving industry standards and submission protocols.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.