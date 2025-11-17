Ashwagandha Testing Services from Ayah Labs Target Adulteration and Potency Variability

Ayah Labs, an accredited analytical laboratory in Chicago, has expanded its testing services to include validated methods for ashwagandha-containing products.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayah Labs , an ISO/IEC 17025–accredited analytical laboratory based in Chicago, has expanded its testing services to include validated methods for ashwagandha-containing products. The testing package supports manufacturers and ingredient suppliers with independent data on identity, active compound content, and product integrity.Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has seen a significant rise in global demand due to its widespread inclusion in stress, cognitive, and energy-support supplements . As the ingredient becomes more commercially valuable, concerns have also grown around inconsistent withanolide levels, raw material substitution, and the presence of undeclared fillers or synthetic additives.Ashwagandha’s Popularity Has Outpaced Its Quality ControlsAlthough ashwagandha has a long history of use in traditional medicine systems, the modern commercial supply chain includes a wide range of extracts, formats, and source qualities. Inconsistent harvesting practices, unverified potency claims, and economic adulteration have become common industry challenges.Third-party testing remains the most reliable way to confirm botanical identity and quantify active constituents, especially in products making adaptogen-related or cognitive health claims.“We’ve seen a lot of variability in ashwagandha products: different extraction methods, unclear labeling, or mismatches between claimed and measured withanolides,” said Reem Samman, General Manager at Ayah Labs. “Botanicals like this are complex, and it’s not always obvious what’s in the bottle unless you run the data.”What Ayah Labs Tests in Ashwagandha ProductsAyah Labs has developed testing protocols for both raw ashwagandha materials and finished product formats. Using a combination of chromatographic and botanical identity methods, the lab can verify ingredient authenticity, quantify withanolides, and detect potential adulteration.Testing capabilities include:Identity verification via FTIR, HPTLC, and macroscopic/microscopic evaluationWithanolide content quantification using HPLC or LC-MS/MSAdulterant detection (e.g., synthetic additives, fillers)Microbial screening (TAMC, TYMC, pathogens)Heavy metals and pesticide residue screeningShelf-life and stability testing for withanolide degradationProducts tested include powders, capsules, tablets, extracts, and blended formulations.“It’s one thing to list withanolides on a label; it’s another to know they’re actually present and stable across the shelf life,” Samman added. “That’s what clients want to understand: not just the numbers, but what those numbers mean for the product’s performance and risk.”Supporting Compliance, Brand Credibility, and Global ExportWith increasing international scrutiny of botanical products, accurate lab documentation has become essential across supply chains. Ayah Labs structures its Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and lab reports to meet the requirements of GMP auditors, global regulators, and retail onboarding systems. Each report includes method references, batch-level traceability, acceptance ranges, and analyst review.The lab also works with product teams reformulating SKUs, qualifying new extract sources, or preparing for third-party certification.“Ashwagandha is often marketed as a high-value functional ingredient, which means it comes under a lot of scrutiny,” said Samman. “You need more than just a supplier spec; you need data that holds up if someone asks how you verified it.”Ayah Labs continues to expand its botanical testing capabilities to support ingredient integrity, accurate dosing, and long-term stability, particularly in products where actives can degrade or fluctuate due to formulation changes.About Ayah LabsAyah Labs is an ISO/IEC 17025–accredited analytical testing laboratory based in Chicago, Illinois. The lab supports dietary supplements, functional foods, botanicals, and natural health products with regulatory-aligned testing and scientific documentation.Core services include:Ashwagandha TestingAnalytical ChemistryBotanical Identity & Adulteration ScreeningMethod Development & ValidationHeavy Metals & Pesticide Residue TestingMicrobiologyShelf-Life and Stability TestingCertificate of Analysis (COA)California Prop 65 TestingAmazon ComplianceAyah Labs is staffed by chemists, microbiologists, and regulatory professionals with deep expertise in plant-based ingredient testing and GMP-aligned operations. Laboratory operations are led by Reem Samman, a lab systems and quality assurance expert with over 15 years of experience in regulated testing environments across North America.For more information on Ayah Labs’ botanical testing capabilities, visit www.ayahlabs.com

