Reem Samman Joins Ayah Labs as General Manager, to Lead Operational Expansion and Scientific Innovation

It's an opportunity to step into a lab that already had the right building blocks... My role is to make sure that these strengths scale with the organization as we grow and take on more complex work.” — Reem Samman, General Manager, Ayah Labs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayah Labs , a full-service analytical testing laboratory headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has named Reem Samman as its new General Manager. With more than 15 years of laboratory operations and quality leadership experience, Samman steps into the role to oversee day-to-day operations, guide strategic initiatives, and support the lab’s growing client base across North America.The appointment signals Ayah Labs’ continued investment in scientific rigor, regulatory alignment, and service infrastructure as the laboratory scales its services and expands its accreditation footprint.Strengthening Leadership for Ayah Labs’ Next PhaseSamman’s appointment comes at a time when Ayah Labs is consolidating its position as a regional leader in analytical testing. The lab’s ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and expanded testing portfolio have created new operational demands—demands Samman is well-positioned to manage.In her new role, she is responsible for all aspects of laboratory management, including quality systems, personnel development, regulatory compliance, and process optimization.“This was an opportunity to step into a lab that already had the right building blocks—clear quality expectations, smart scientists, and a service-focused culture,” said Samman. “My role is to make sure that these strengths scale with the organization as we grow and take on more complex work.”A Career Grounded in Quality and InnovationBefore joining Ayah Labs, Samman led quality assurance, R&D, and technical operations for laboratories in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and consumer health sectors. Her background includes establishing new laboratories from the ground up, managing audit readiness programs, and leading cross-functional teams in regulated environments.Samman holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and an Executive MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology. Her approach blends hands-on technical expertise with high-level operational strategy.“I’ve always been drawn to environments where science and systems meet,” she said. “You need both to run a compliant and effective lab—reliable methods, and reliable processes. That’s where good data starts.”What Her Appointment Means for Clients and PartnersSamman’s leadership is expected to bring additional structure to Ayah Labs’ growth trajectory, including refinement of internal SOPs, enhancement of training programs, and improved turnaround predictability for clients. Her experience across multiple regulatory frameworks adds strength to Ayah Labs’ quality infrastructure and client reporting standards.She will also play a role in assessing new service lines and ensuring that test development efforts align with emerging client needs.“I’ve worked with clients who are developing first-in-class therapeutics and others who are releasing nutritional supplements with strict timelines. What they have in common is the need for data they can trust, and a lab team that communicates clearly,” she said. “That’s where I plan to keep our focus."About Ayah LabsAyah Labs is a full-service analytical testing laboratory based in Chicago, Illinois. The lab delivers accurate, ISO/IEC 17025–accredited testing services for clients in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods.Services include, but not limited to:Stability and shelf-life studiesHeavy metals and pesticide residue analysisVitamin and nutrient quantificationAllergen testing for FDA label complianceMethod development and validationAyah Labs operates with a client-first approach, emphasizing scientific integrity, method transparency, and operational clarity. Its team includes chemists, microbiologists, and regulatory experts dedicated to high-quality, traceable results.To learn more, visit www.ayahlabs.com

