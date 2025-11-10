Ayah Labs Strengthens Amazon Compliance Testing Services to Help Brands Navigate Stricter Marketplace Requirements

This announcement follows increasing enforcement actions from Amazon aimed at removing or flagging product listings that lack verified laboratory documentation.

Sellers need documentation that’s defensible and meets the platform’s exact formatting rules. We work within those parameters to help clients avoid unnecessary delays or escalations.” — Reem Samman, General Manager, Ayah Labs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayah Labs, an ISO/IEC 17025–accredited analytical laboratory headquartered in Chicago, has expanded its Amazon Compliance testing service to address growing documentation demands from the e-commerce platform. The lab now offers structured support for dietary supplements, personal care products, and other regulated consumer goods that require laboratory-validated Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and safety testing to meet Amazon's evolving compliance protocols.This announcement follows increasing enforcement actions from Amazon aimed at removing or flagging product listings that lack verified laboratory documentation, particularly in health-related categories.Increased Marketplace Oversight Highlights Need for Lab-Certified DocumentationAmazon’s compliance requirements have intensified in recent years, driven by consumer safety concerns, regulatory alignment efforts, and platform policy enforcement. Products in categories like supplements, cosmetics, and ingestibles now face stricter documentation review before listings are approved, renewed, or reinstated.Sellers are required to submit validated laboratory testing results confirming key product parameters, including active ingredient content, microbial safety, and heavy metals screening, alongside standardized COAs. These requirements, though necessary, have created bottlenecks for brands relying on labs without accredited methods or e-commerce-ready documentation.“We’ve worked with clients who were confident in their product quality, but found themselves stuck because their paperwork didn’t meet Amazon’s criteria,” said Reem Samman, General Manager at Ayah Labs. “Sometimes the science is sound, but the format, method traceability, or test scope just doesn’t hold up under review. That’s where we step in.”What Ayah Labs’ Amazon Compliance Service IncludesAyah Labs’ compliance service was developed to align with Amazon’s published documentation standards for health-related product categories. It provides sellers with the specific testing and reporting outputs needed to submit listings for approval or defend them in the case of audits or takedowns.Key testing support:Microbiology: total aerobic count, yeast/mold, E. coli, SalmonellaHeavy Metals: lead, arsenic, cadmium, mercuryPotency and label claim verification: active ingredient quantificationAllergen screening (where applicable)Shelf-life and stability support, for products requiring expiration validationAmazon-ready COAsAyah Labs issues Certificates of Analysis that conform to Amazon’s structural expectations: including sample ID, batch/lot number, accredited test methods, analyst signature, and result traceability.“Sellers need documentation that’s defensible and meets the platform’s exact formatting rules,” Samman added. “We work within those parameters to help clients avoid unnecessary delays or escalations.”Accreditation and Integrity in a Crowded Lab LandscapeAs more testing labs enter the Amazon compliance space, sellers face the challenge of distinguishing between laboratories that follow rigorous, validated processes and those that may lack formal accreditation or traceability systems. Ayah Labs' ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation offers clients added assurance that results are both scientifically sound and regulatorily defensible.“We’ve seen cases where sellers submitted COAs from labs that weren’t accredited or couldn’t provide method validation data when challenged,” Samman noted. “It puts the product and the brand at risk. Using a lab that’s accountable and accredited helps prevent those situations.”ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation requires labs to implement robust quality management systems, documented testing protocols, equipment calibration, staff competency assessments, and method traceability. These elements become particularly relevant when COAs are challenged by Amazon, third-party reviewers, or government agencies.About Ayah LabsAyah Labs is an ISO/IEC 17025–accredited analytical laboratory based in Chicago, Illinois. The lab serves clients across North America with testing services designed to meet regulatory, quality, and marketplace requirements.Services include:Amazon ComplianceAnalytical ChemistryCalifornia Prop 65 TestingCertificate of Analysis (COA)MicrobiologyMethod Development & ValidationCustom Lab ServicesShelf-Life and Stability TestingWith a team of chemists, microbiologists, and regulatory specialists, Ayah Labs is structured to support science-driven companies in pharmaceuticals, natural health products, cosmetics, and consumer goods sectors. Laboratory operations are led by Reem Samman, a quality systems expert with over 15 years of experience in laboratory leadership, compliance strategy, and analytical method development.To learn more about Ayah Labs’ Amazon compliance services and testing capabilities, visit www.ayahlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.