Tourism Kamloops Launches Freeride Fund for Trail Sustainability

A community-powered initiative supporting trail maintenance and celebrating Kamloops’ freeride legacy.

— Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism Kamloops is proud to announce the launch of the Freeride Fund, a trail maintenance and community giveback initiative focused on Kamloops’ sanctioned trail networks and designed to honour its storied mountain biking legacy while addressing the pressing need for sustainable trail upkeep. With the busy summer riding season in full gear, this initiative arrives at a pivotal moment to rally community support and celebrate Kamloops’ commitment to trail stewardship.Recognized as the Birthplace of Freeride, Kamloops has experienced a dramatic increase in trail usage—a trend seen across British Columbia. With that popularity comes pressure: local trail associations, largely volunteer-driven, are tasked with maintaining a growing network of trails under increasingly demanding conditions. The Freeride Fund offers a direct solution by ensuring that sanctioned trail networks in Kamloops are supported and sustained—enabled through a formal partnership with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation (TOTF). As a provincially registered non-profit society with CRA charitable status, TOTF provides the charitable framework to receive and manage donations. This partnership ensures that every contribution is tax-deductible (for amounts $20 and above) and fully directed to trail maintenance in Kamloops.In keeping with the fund’s ethos—freeride ain’t free—Tourism Kamloops is investing $50,000 over the next three years into the initiative. This funding will be directed exclusively to the maintenance of local sanctioned trail networks. From shuttle laps to heart-pounding climbs, the Freeride Fund supports the variety of riding experiences that define Kamloops' vibrant mountain biking culture. This approach ensures all investments directly support legal, authorized trails—reinforcing Tourism Kamloops’ commitment to responsible and sustainable recreation.“Kamloops has always been at the heart of freeride culture,” says Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops. “This fund is our way of honouring that legacy and ensuring the next generation of riders can continue to explore, connect with the land, and experience the thrill of our trails.”The initiative also addresses concerns raised in a recent Canadian Press article that shed light on the growing gap between trail usage and maintenance funding—a gap this fund seeks to help close.“This initiative is about more than just trails,” adds Fisher. “It’s about protecting what makes Kamloops unique—our community spirit, our landscapes, and our commitment to playing responsibly and sustainably.”The Freeride Fund will prioritize sustainable trail stewardship by financially supporting existing sanctioned trail systems in Kamloops. In collaboration with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation, all donations of $20 or more will be tax-deductible and fully directed to trail work, with administration costs covered by Tourism Kamloops and TOTABC. This summer, Tourism Kamloops will consult with local trail associations to identify maintenance priorities, ensuring community needs are central. Launching alongside the fund is a new brand campaign that brings Kamloops’ freeride story to life, celebrating its expansive terrain, long riding season, and passionate trail culture.Ready to ride it forward? Support trail sustainability today. Learn more and donate at: https://www.tourismkamloops.com/freeride-fund

