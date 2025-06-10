Olada Yoga and Reformer Pilates Officially Opens at Linden Square in Carpinteria

The locally owned and operated studio provides a wellness oasis in the vibrant new community plaza

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linden Square , the new multi-tenant plaza and lively community hub in Carpinteria, welcomes the opening of Olada on Monday, June 23, 2025. Owner and operator Casey Glassman extends a warm invitation to locals to join a community committed to cultivating joy, connection, and well-being. Olada offers a variety of yoga and reformer Pilates classes, along with a boutique shopping experience in an exquisitely curated environment. “Our studio is more than a place to move. Whether through yoga or reformer Pilates, we offer a wellness sanctuary where people can find balance and immerse themselves in the community in an inspiring and beautiful space,” says Glassman.The story behind the name Olada represents the studio’s core values: Ola is Hawaiian for life, health, vitality, and wellness, and Lada is the Baltic goddess of love, beauty, and harmony. The thoughtfully designed study is an airy, inviting space where natural light pours in, enhancing the sense of serenity. New guests can enjoy a first-time yoga drop-in for $15 and a first-time Pilates drop-in for $25.Olada Founder Casey Glassman is offering a limited number of Founding Memberships at 20% off for early sign-ups until June 23rd. Sign up for classes and class packs now at www.OladaLife.com Connect with Olada on Instagram @oladalife and Facebook @oladalife and sign up for the studio newsletter at www.oladalife.com for the latest news. To contact Olada, email info@oladalife.com.###Linden SquareLinden Square is located at 700 Linden, where the entire block is formed by 7th and 8th Streets and Cactus Lane, just seven blocks from the beach. This multi-tenant hive features an outdoor courtyard where families can relax, gather around the multiple fireplaces, and enjoy complimentary evening entertainment and a fun kids area. Terry Huggins of Anacapa Development and Matt LaBrie are the first new owners of the Linden Plaza property in 128 years, taking over from the Hickey Banks Family Trust. Honoring Carpinteria’s history and preserving its cherished small-town charm, they have thoughtfully partnered with DMHA Architects to repurpose the block’s historic structures, transforming the long-closed Omweg’s/Austin’s Hardware building into Linden Square, a community gathering space.For more information, please visit www.linden-square.com , follow on IG and Facebook @Linden_Square, or contact Leigh-Anne Anderson at leighanne@anderson-pr.com.

