Celebrate California Grown Flowers Month: Discover the Beauty and Sustainability of Westerlay Orchids

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- June is California Grown Flowers Month, it’s truly a time to celebrate and highlight the growers that help to make California the #1 state in farming output. Westerlay Orchids , located in Carpinteria CA, has been producing exquisite, long-lasting phalaenopsis orchids for over two decades. Today they grow and ship over four million plants annually to retailers across the western US and Canada, helping people connect through these beautiful plants.Westerlay is also a trailblazer in minimizing environmental impact during the growing process, developing cutting-edge energy-efficient practices for eco-friendly cultivation and optimal water conservation. President Toine Overgaag announces the newest sustainability measure: installation of specially designed dehumidifiers that will lead to 10% to 20% savings in natural gas consumption.It makes perfect sense that the Netherlands would inspire Overgaag. His dad, Joop, grew tomatoes and chrysanthemums in the Netherlands' greenhouses before immigrating to Carpinteria, California, with his wife and four children in 1978. Joop built his first greenhouses by hand, salvaging oil pipes from the local industry for the frames. Now, his son Toine has incorporated cutting-edge sustainability practices for years, including solar panels, energy curtains, and an irrigation recycling program that reduced Westerlay’s carbon footprint by 43% from 2018 to 2022.Orchids are a top choice this California Grown Flowers Month:1. Orchids are Easy to Care For. It only takes a few simple steps to care for an orchid. Surprisingly hardy despite their elegant shape, they boast a long lifespan, spanning several months to years. Potted orchids that receive proper care can rebloom multiple times.2. Orchids Care is Self Care. Research indicates that flowers boost our happiness, alleviate stress, and foster peace of mind and relaxation while also countering feelings of sadness. Orchid blooms are the most symmetrical, offering balance with their intricate shape and exuding calmness and zen.3. Orchids Provide Connection. Westerlay Orchids believe that every orchid tells a story. Due to their long lifespans and ability to make the dullest corner of the house or office come alive, every orchid serves as a lasting reminder of the person who gifted it. Whether from daughter to mother or husband to wife, a meaningful connection is made when an orchid is given, and the recipient is reminded of it every time they see the blooming flower.About Westerlay Orchids:Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.

