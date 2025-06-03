Acne Awareness Month: Expert Tips from Naples Soap Company for a Clear, Healthy Summer Skin

Acai Deep Wrinkle Aloe Cucumber Face Toner Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub

Choosing products made with safe, clean ingredients is essential for protecting your skin's health, especially during summer when exposure to potential irritants increases.” — Deanna Wallin, CEO and Founder of Naples Soap Company

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- June marks Acne Awareness Month, highlighting an important season for skin health. As outdoor temperatures rise and humidity increases, many individuals experience an uptick in breakouts caused by heat, sweat, and sunscreen use. To help consumers combat summer skin concerns and achieve a clearer, healthier complexion, Deanna Wallin, CEO and Founder of Naples Soap Company, shares expert advice and proven skincare solutions tailored for summer’s unique challenges.Understanding Summer BreakoutsHot weather amplifies perspiration and oil production, creating the perfect environment for clogged pores and acne flare-ups. Recognizing these triggers is essential for effective prevention and skin maintenance during the season.Top Expert-Recommended Prevention Tips:1. Regular cleansing: Use gentle, detoxifying cleansers infused with natural ingredients such as charcoal, aloe, witch hazel, and sea salt to remove dirt, sweat, and excess oil.2. Proper sunscreen choice: Select non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, lightweight sunscreens that won’t clog pores and are suitable for daily use.3. Smart moisturizing: Switch to hypoallergenic, non-greasy, non-comedogenic formulas like Naples Soap Company’s Fragrance Free Face Cream to soothe irritation and reduce redness.4. Choose the Right Sunscreen: Look for non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, lightweight options that won’t clog pores and are easy to wear under makeup or alone.To further assist acne-prone skin, Deanna emphasizes the importance of avoiding harmful additives in skincare products. Naples Soap Company is committed to formulations free from "Badditives", preservatives and chemicals linked to health risks and skin irritation.What Are “Badditives”?Naples Soap Company refuses to include the following ingredients in their products:Benzoyl Peroxide: Often associated with bleaching and irritation, can cause burning, dryness, and allergic reactions.Ethanolamine Compounds (DEA, MEA, TEA): Used in shampoos and cosmetics but linked to hormone disruption and potential cancer risks.Formaldehyde: A confirmed carcinogen found in some nail products.Parabens (methyl, butyl, ethyl, propyl): Preservatives associated with hormonal imbalance and potential links to breast cancer.PEG (Polyethylene Glycol): Can reduce skin moisture and accelerate skin aging.Phthalates: Endocrine disruptors linked to reproductive health issues and irritation.SLS and SLES: Foaming agents that can irritate skin and eyes, and may be linked to cancer.Triclosan: An antibacterial agent banned for over-the-counter products but still present in some items, known to disrupt hormones and immune health.Deanna states, “Choosing products made with safe, clean ingredients is essential for protecting your skin's health, especially during summer when exposure to potential irritants increases.”Take Control of Your Summer SkinBy following these expert tips and choosing formulations free from harmful additives, consumers can enjoy summer outdoors while maintaining clear, resilient skin.Discover Naples Soap Company’s naturally better skincare products at www.naplessoap.com ###About Naples Soap Company, Inc.Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 600 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida and products are sold online at http://www.naplessoap.com and on Amazon.com. Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company’s wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products. Company stock trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NASO.

