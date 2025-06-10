Terradepth and EIVA partner to automate subsea data collection-to-cloud

Webinar on June 17 features live demo by Terradepth and insights from Oceaneering

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIVA and Terradepth announced today that the two companies have partnered to streamline subsea data workflows by integrating Terradepth's Absolute Ocean platform with EIVA's NaviSuite software. This collaboration automates the entire subsea-to-client data workflow, providing expert insight to non-expert users, enabling faster decisions, immediate access, and dramatically reduced turnaround times.A live demonstration of this integration is scheduled for June 17, 2025, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. EDT. Presenters include Ole Kristensen, vice president of product at EIVA; Pat Jennings, senior account executive at Terradepth; and a long-term customer, Jason Duplechin, senior manager for data management solutions at Oceaneering Duplechin will share industry perspectives, diving into the importance of end-to-end automation and fast delivery for overcoming real-world challenges and preparing for future trends.“By combining the robust processing and acquisition capabilities of NaviSuite with the powerful, cloud-based data management, 3D visualization, and collaboration features of Absolute Ocean, we're enabling a smarter, more connected offshore workflow,” said Christian Thomsen, CEO of EIVA. “This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and to delivering real value to our clients.”The integration of these two leading software platforms allows collected subsea data to flow directly into Absolute Ocean after being automatically processed via NaviSuite. Clients can log in to view pre-processed data as data is collected, enabling decisions in minutes instead of hours or days.“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify the entire data workflow, providing our clients with actionable insights quicker and at a lower cost,” said Joe Wolfel, CEO of Terradepth. “This integration with EIVA's NaviSuite reflects our focus on enabling faster, more accurate, subsea data-driven decisions.”Webinar attendees will learn how this cloud integration can help:• Accelerate decision making.• Streamline workflows by delivering pre-processed data automatically.• Deliver actionable insights directly to stakeholders faster, securely, and more collaboratively. Register here or contact sales@terradepth.com for more information.***About Terradepth, Inc.Terradepth delivers ocean data better than humanly possible through its innovative technologies. They push the boundaries of ocean exploration with complete ODaaS (Ocean Data as a Service) solutions of autonomous underwater vehicles, streamlined survey services, and cloud-based geospatial data management. Operating globally from Austin, TX and Panama City Beach, FL, Terradepth is transforming underwater exploration, yielding faster and smarter maritime decisions and safer waters. Learn more at www.terradepth.com About EIVAEIVA is a leading provider of software, equipment, and integrated solutions for the maritime industry. With more than 45 years’ experience in the development and delivery of solutions for the offshore and shallow water engineering and survey industries. Their NaviSuite software suite offers a wide range of tools for marine survey and engineering operations, enabling efficient data processing and management.EIVA provides software, equipment, and integrated system solutions to maritime players around the world, delivering proven and reliable tools to support everything from oceanography and hydrographic surveying to offshore construction, cable laying, rig operations and more. For more information, visit: https://www.eiva.com/ ###

