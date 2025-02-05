Feelgoodz Launches Hospitality Division: Elevating Guest Experiences with Sustainable Amenities

Sustainable guest amenities for the world's best spas and resorts. Custom branded Bodhi slides by Feelgoodz Hospitality are a popular in-room, pool cabana, and spa amenity. Sample of a custom Turkish towel for a chaise lounge, part of a new collection from Feelgoodz Hospitality.

New offshoot is dedicated to providing waste-reducing, revenue-generating custom offerings for luxury spas and resorts.

Our hospitality collection allows our spa and resort customers to offer their guests customized amenities that surpass expectations and have a triple bottom line impact.” — Kyle Berner, Feelgoodz Founder

GARNER, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feelgoodz , a leader in sustainable footwear and accessories, is thrilled to introduce its latest venture: Feelgoodz Hospitality . Designed for the world’s top spas and resorts, this new division offers premium, eco-luxe guest amenities that redefine sustainable luxury.Feelgoodz Hospitality’s curated collection includes sustainable footwear and high-quality Turkish textiles as property-wide offerings. From In-Room Slippers to Chaise Lounge Covers, all of the products feature customization options, allowing spas and resorts to offer their guests unique, one-of-a-kind mementos at every touch point.Feelgoodz has strategically positioned its hospitality collection as both a hotel waste reducer and a valuable revenue driver within the industry. For example, in an effort to keep disposable slippers out of landfills, Feelgoodz Hospitality offers an alternative: a non-disposable, in-room slide that a guest can purchase and take home. Spa and resort partners have integrated these eco-luxe products as premium upgrades – enhancing guest experiences while generating additional income.“Hotels and resorts are looking for thoughtful, sustainable solutions that enhance guest comfort and create memorable experiences,” said Kyle Berner, founder of Feelgoodz. “Our hospitality collection allows our spa and resort customers to offer their guests customized amenities that surpass expectations and have a triple bottom line impact.”With solutions for spa, retail, pool, fitness, in-room, and special events, Feelgoodz is committed to making sustainable amenities an integral part of the hospitality industry.For more information on Feelgoodz’s hospitality solutions or to explore partnership opportunities, visit Feelgoodz.com/hospitality About Feelgoodz: Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.