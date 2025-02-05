Feelgoodz Launches Hospitality Division: Elevating Guest Experiences with Sustainable Amenities
Custom branded Bodhi slides by Feelgoodz Hospitality are a popular in-room, pool cabana, and spa amenity.
New offshoot is dedicated to providing waste-reducing, revenue-generating custom offerings for luxury spas and resorts.
Feelgoodz Hospitality’s curated collection includes sustainable footwear and high-quality Turkish textiles as property-wide offerings. From In-Room Slippers to Chaise Lounge Covers, all of the products feature customization options, allowing spas and resorts to offer their guests unique, one-of-a-kind mementos at every touch point.
Feelgoodz has strategically positioned its hospitality collection as both a hotel waste reducer and a valuable revenue driver within the industry. For example, in an effort to keep disposable slippers out of landfills, Feelgoodz Hospitality offers an alternative: a non-disposable, in-room slide that a guest can purchase and take home. Spa and resort partners have integrated these eco-luxe products as premium upgrades – enhancing guest experiences while generating additional income.
“Hotels and resorts are looking for thoughtful, sustainable solutions that enhance guest comfort and create memorable experiences,” said Kyle Berner, founder of Feelgoodz. “Our hospitality collection allows our spa and resort customers to offer their guests customized amenities that surpass expectations and have a triple bottom line impact.”
With solutions for spa, retail, pool, fitness, in-room, and special events, Feelgoodz is committed to making sustainable amenities an integral part of the hospitality industry.
For more information on Feelgoodz’s hospitality solutions or to explore partnership opportunities, visit Feelgoodz.com/hospitality.
About Feelgoodz: Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com.
Kate Vessey, Director of Marketing
Feelgoodz
kate@feelgoodz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.