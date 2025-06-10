LodgIQ Appoints Former IDeaS Director Ryan MacLagan as VP of Business Development

Ryan MacLagan, Vice President of Business Development at LodgIQ

Hospitality and Revenue Management industry veteran to lead LodgIQ’s strategic growth and client partnership initiatives.

Joining LodgIQ is an exciting opportunity to help redefine how the industry approaches revenue optimization and look towards the broader scope of commercial strategy” — Ryan MacLagan, Vice President of Business Development

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ has announced the appointment of Ryan MacLagan as Vice President of Business Development, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing commitment to revenue optimization and strategic expansion. With over 16 years of experience in the hospitality and revenue management industry, including leadership roles at IDeaS Revenue Solutions, MacLagan brings deep expertise in revenue strategy, client engagement, and commercial innovation to LodgIQ’s executive team.MacLagan’s track record includes global sales leadership, product development, and account management across dynamic sectors. At LodgIQ, he will focus on cultivating strategic partnerships, expanding the company’s footprint in key markets, and aligning commercial strategies with LodgIQ’s vision of modernizing revenue intelligence for hotels. His extensive background in both traditional hospitality and the parking vertical positions him to identify new opportunities for growth and collaboration.“Joining LodgIQ is an exciting opportunity to help redefine how the industry approaches revenue optimization and look towards the broader scope of commercial strategy,” said Ryan MacLagan. “I’m looking forward to working with hoteliers to bring modern and AI-based revenue management solutions that grow revenue and free up time.”MacLagan’s appointment signals LodgIQ’s emphasis on executive leadership that understands both the operational realities and the technology challenges facing revenue teams today. At IDeaS, he played a critical role in scaling revenue solutions for global clients. This perspective will now support LodgIQ’s mission to provide predictive, data-driven tools for modern hoteliers.“Ryan’s depth of industry knowledge and his deep understanding of the revenue management industry and how to help hotels generate more revenue makes him a valuable asset to LodgIQ and our industry,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our commercial growth and strengthening client relationships.”With this leadership addition, LodgIQ continues to strengthen its executive team as part of its broader strategy to enhance its revenue optimization platform. The company remains focused on developing flexible, intelligent solutions that empower hoteliers to maximize performance across all revenue streams.About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is a leading AI-enabled revenue management platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. Currently working with over 550 hotels, LodgIQ’s products combine sophisticated machine learning with an intuitive and powerful user interface, delivering advanced recommendations and actionable analytics. LodgIQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City, and Bangalore. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.