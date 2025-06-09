Public comment ends June 10 for North-South Corridor in Pinal County

PHOENIX – Members of the public have until Tuesday, June 10, to share comments about the engineering and environmental study for the North-South Corridor’s proposed northern segment spanning 20 miles between Apache Junction to Florence.

ADOT has been seeking public comment since work began in April on a Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Segment 1 of the North-South Corridor from US 60 to Arizona Farms Road. This phase will develop the purpose of and need for the proposed project, develop a preliminary range of alternatives for 400-foot-wide freeway alignments within the 1,500-foot corridor established in the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement, and review potential interchanges.

The corridor, also known as State Route 505, is under study to: enhance the area’s transportation network to accommodate the current and future population and employment growth; improve access to future development and other centers of activity; improve regional mobility; provide an alternative to and reduce congestion on Interstate 10; improve north-to-south connectivity; and integrate with the region’s transportation network.

ADOT’s outreach for this study included public meetings in May. Study presentations and materials are available at northsouth-segment1.com.

A separate study will be conducted for Segment 2 of the North-South Corridor between Florence and I-10 in Eloy.

Ultimately this study between Apache Junction and Florence will:

Recommend a preferred alternative for the project alignment, interchange locations and other features based on engineering and environmental considerations as well as agency and public input

Develop and circulate for public review and comment a draft Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement and Design Concept Report that identifies the Recommended Build Alternative, which will be compared against the No Build, or do nothing, alternative

Prepare a final Environmental Impact Statement and Design Concept Report document identifying the Selected Alternative

Comments may be submitted in any of the following ways through June 10: