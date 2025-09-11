'Beyond Korea through Incheon' Successfully Held in LA. New Opportunities in Transit Tourism Highlighted

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Los Angeles office, in collaboration with Incheon International Airport Corporation and major airlines, successfully hosted the “Beyond Korea through Incheon” transit tourism briefing on Wednesday, September 10 at the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.Attended by approximately 100 travel industry professionals from the U.S. West Coast, the event served as a platform for promoting and networking aimed at revitalizing transit travel products (Beyond Korea) that pass-through Korea in route to other Asian destinations.Before the official session began, participants engaged in preliminary networking by visiting promotional booths to exchange information with the participating organizations. The main session opened with welcoming remarks from KTO Los Angeles, followed by presentations focused on transit tourism content.KTO highlighted Korea’s emerging travel trends and diverse tourism content, emphasizing that Korea offers appeal not only as a transit hub but also as a desirable destination in itself. Representatives from Air Premia, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air & Delta Air Lines, and Alaska Airlines & Hawaiian Airlines then presented their respective airline networks and service strengths, showcasing the potential for practical product collaboration.Although Incheon International Airport Corporation could not be present in person, they shared video and presentation materials that introduced the airport’s capabilities as a global hub, its traveler-friendly transit facilities, and its efficient transfer system. Their contribution effectively reinforced the airport’s competitiveness as a world-class transfer center and provided attendees with valuable insights.During the luncheon, attendees freely exchanged ideas and continued networking, discussing various opportunities for joint marketing. The event concluded with a prize drawing for participants.A representative from KTO stated, “As outbound travel from the United States rapidly recovers, transit tourism presents a valuable opportunity to expand Korea’s appeal and strategic presence. This event marks the beginning of a renewed push to promote and develop Beyond Korea travel products.”

