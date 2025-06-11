Korea Tourism Organization and Incheon International Airport Corporation Host Korea Tourism Briefing in Seattle

Discover Your Korea in Seattle 2025 Discover Your Korea in Seattle 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Los Angeles office and Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) successfully held a Korea tourism B2B briefing - “Discover Your Korea in Seattle 2025” on Tuesday, June 10 at the Lotte Hotel Seattle. The event was organized to commemorate Hawaiian Airlines’ new, non-stop Seattle to Incheon route, set to launch in September, and to expand inbound travel demand to Korea through networking and collaboration with local travel industry professionals.The event drew approximately 60 participants, including representatives from Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Incheon International Airport Corporation, and major local travel agencies as well as tourism professionals, reflecting strong interest.During the luncheon briefing, Hawaiian Airlines presented their new route, and KTO Los Angeles gave a presentation focused on the latest travel trends and tourism content in Korea, receiving enthusiastic responses. Specifically, they highlighted ideas such as “K-Content Tourism” and theme-based travel centered around regional attractions, actively encouraging local partners to develop new Korea travel products.Incheon International Airport Corporation followed with a presentation emphasizing its status as a global hub airport, showcasing the airport’s efficient transfer services and traveler-friendly infrastructure, reinforcing Incheon Airport's appeal as the gateway to Asia.The event concluded with a raffle giveaway for the attendees, and energetic networking sessions before and after the presentations laid the groundwork for continued collaboration with the travel industry across the U.S. Pacific Northwest.A KTO representative stated, “This Seattle briefing has provided a foundation for expanding interest in traveling to Korea throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho, centered around the new direct route.” They added, “We will continue to strengthen targeted marketing efforts tailored to each region’s characteristics and demand to steadily grow U.S. travel to Korea.”

