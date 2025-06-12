‘Discover Your Korea in Salt Lake City’ Successful – Boosting Korea Travel Demand in the Midwest U.S.

Discover Your Korea in Salt Lake City Discover Your Korea in Salt Lake City

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To commemorate the launch of Delta Air Lines’ new direct route from Salt Lake City (SLC) to Incheon (ICN), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Los Angeles office hosted a large-scale B2B event titled “Discover Your Korea in Salt Lake City 2025” on Wednesday, June 11 at the Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown Hotel.This event was organized to celebrate Salt Lake City Airport’s only direct route to Asia and served as a strategic networking opportunity aimed at promoting travel to Korea among the travel industry across the Midwest region, including Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. The goal was to encourage the development of Korea travel packages and stimulate interest in transit tourism through Incheon.Hosted jointly by KTO, Incheon International Airport Corporation, and Delta Air Lines, the event featured various promotional sessions and attracted strong interests, with more than 80 participants from the U.S. travel industry, key retail and wholesale agencies, airlines, and media representatives.The event began with a Travel Mart and cultural experience segment, where participants engaged in Korean cultural activities such as a photo booth, calligraphy, and hand mirror painting, all while having the opportunity to network naturally. The official session followed with KTO introducing the latest tourism trends and contents related to Korea, while Delta promoted its new route, and Incheon Airport highlighted its world-class transfer services and infrastructure.A K-Pop cover dance performance drew enthusiastic applause from attendees, and the subsequent luncheon and prize drawing added vibrancy and excitement to the event.More than just a platform for information exchange, the event played a meaningful role in solidifying relationships with the emerging Korea travel market in the U.S. Midwest.KTO stated that it will continue to promote the appeal of Korea across diverse regions of the United States through ongoing communication and collaboration with local partners. By delivering Korea’s rich tourism content more effectively and tailoring marketing strategies to regional characteristics and demand, KTO aims to steadily expand the Korean inbound travel market. It also plans to strengthen relationships with key partners and carry out strategic marketing efforts across various channels to firmly position Korea as a premier travel hub in Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.