TuxCare Announces Expanded Presence in Japan Ahead of Interop Tokyo

TuxCare

PALO ALTO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced further expansion into the Japanese market as the company introduces additional cutting-edge solutions and products in preparation for the 2025 Interop Tokyo conference taking place June 11-13 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba-city, Japan.Committed to supporting businesses with its industry-leading security solutions, TuxCare aims to help organizations in the region maintain a secure and high-performing IT environment, regardless of their existing infrastructure or technology stack. As part of the effort, TuxCare will actively engage with potential partners and customers leading up to the Interop Tokyo conference through the regional introduction of these products:- Radar: A comprehensive security monitoring tool that scans IT infrastructures for vulnerabilities. A free promotion is available to monitor up to 10 hosts at no cost, offering an accessible entry point for businesses to secure their environments.- KernelCare + LibCare: Ensures live patching of Linux kernels and shared libraries, delivering real-time security updates without requiring system reboots. These solutions help businesses stay secure while minimizing downtime.- Spring ELS: Offers extended support for legacy Spring Framework versions, providing critical security updates and patches to help businesses continue using their older applications safely.- .Net ELS: Delivers extended support for older .NET frameworks, ensuring continued security with updates and patches. A free 6-month promotion is available for businesses to test the service at no cost.- ELS for PHP (Linux and Windows) and Python: Ensures ongoing support for outdated versions of PHP and Python with security patches and updates, allowing businesses to maintain secure operations with legacy code.- ELS for Angular and AngularJS: Provides peace of mind by minimizing the risk of security breaches, guaranteeing patch Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and maintaining compliance with regulations such as PCI and HIPAA.- Imunify360: A robust security solution for Linux web servers that offers real-time protection against malware and vulnerabilities. The Imunify AV+ version offers even more advanced features, including enhanced threat detection and automated malware removal."We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Japanese market, as our goal is to create lasting connections with local businesses who can benefit from TuxCare’s security solutions and services," said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “With products like KernelCare, Imunify360, and ELS, we look forward to providing companies with the tools they need to ensure long-term stability and security for their enterprise.”TuxCare will also host a seminar on Wednesday, June 11 from 1:20 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (JST) in conference room # G1-04. Visit booth #6S25 to learn more, chat with the team, and explore opportunities for collaboration.About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.