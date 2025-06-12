Eskin Fundraising Training Highlights A Teaching Moment: Philanthropy Unites Us

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. The non-profit sector has men, women and youth who are ready to lead

A Polarized Nation Can Learn From Philanthropy's Example

Non-profit organizations provide a beautiful model for bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and with different viewpoints for the common good.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 election reinforced just how polarized the nation is. Unfortunately, this goes beyond parties, candidates and viewpoints. It has escalated to the point of disliking, mistrusting and being unwilling to work with or even listen to those who share different ideas. Sadly, the situation is getting worse.That’s why it’s so important to pause and reflect on those in our community who share the gifts of time, talent and treasure in the form of philanthropy, which has the uplifting power to unite the American people.Non-profit organizations provide a beautiful model for bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and with different viewpoints for the common good.When people choose to donate time and money to a favorite non-profit or cause, they don’t research the political underpinnings of the leadership of the organization. They invest time and money because of their conviction in the mission, and the way it touches, improves and saves more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.The variety of missions is virtually unlimited; they include organizations that focus on health care, education, economic development, culture and the arts, children, seniors, animal welfare and a host of human services.Simply put, non-profits bring out the best in people. Staff volunteers, donors and supporters in a real sense are kindred spirits bound together by a deep conviction of leaving the world better off than it was given to them.They remind us that no matter how huge the problem or challenge, we can take matters into our own hands and make a difference. More than ever, we can and should highlight the non-profit ethic of joining together to improve humankind and the notion that, by helping others, we are truly helping ourselves.The ideals of American philanthropy have deep roots. Alexis De Tocqueville famously visited the United States and Canada from his native France in 1831. He then wrote “Democracy in America,” about the uniquely American phenomenon of forming all types of professional, social, civil and political “associations” — non-profit, nongovernmental organizations that aim to serve the public good and lift the quality of human lives.Though voluntary organizations endorsed by private contributions have existed in the U.S. since the mid-18th century, they have only recently become an omnipresent part of American society. As recently as 1940, there were only 12,500 secular charitable tax-exempt organizations.Today, there are more than 1.5 million tax-exempt organizations in the nation; this includes all 501(c)(3) designations such as churches, cultural centers, food banks and disaster relief organizations. They improve the quality of life in all 50 states.The story is compelling. The sector represents 10% of the American workforce, or about 13 million jobs, making it the third-largest private sector category in the U.S. behind retail and manufacturing. This impact is magnified by the contributions of a devoted army of volunteers.An estimated 75.7 million Americans, or 28.3% of the adult population, formally volunteer through organizations. This formal volunteering results in 4.99 billion hours of service, with an estimated economic value of $167.2 billion. Additionally, a significant portion of Americans, 54.2%, help their neighbors informally.Eskin Fundraising Training always enjoys pointing out that time is a more valuable gift than money because, unlike money, it can never be replaced.Let us never overlook that striking example of goodness all around us. Through the outreach of more than 250 interactive workshops, webinars, webcasts and podcasts, Eskin Fundraising Training has been inspired by passionate men, women and young people all across the country who fuel good works. They vividly remind us that more is possible and genuinely live the spirit of Abraham Lincoln’s “better angels of our nature.”At this time of political, social, economic and other barriers dividing us, the philanthropic ecosystem can be proudly held up high as proof positive that all Americans are strategically positioned to unite and take care of one another.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. 