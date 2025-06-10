Viking Pest Control’s NJ South Branch Named Gold Winner in 2025 Best of Jersey Shore Awards

We’re proud to announce that we’ve been named a 2025 Best of Jersey Shore Winner! Thank you to our incredible community for your continued support

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pest Control is proud to announce that its NJ South branch has been named a Gold Winner in the 2025 Best of Jersey Shore awards, a prestigious recognition that celebrates excellence among local businesses across the region.The Best of Jersey Shore awards recognize standout service providers in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Viking Pest Control secured the top honor in the Pest Control category, recognized for its exceptional service, community trust, and commitment to customer satisfaction.Viking Pest Control serves the entire state of New Jersey, providing expert pest prevention and extermination solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. The NJ South branch proudly covers the southern portion of the state, including Atlantic City, Cape May, and the surrounding counties, delivering prompt, personalized, and environmentally responsible pest control.With over four decades of experience, Viking Pest continues to lead the region with forward-thinking pest management solutions backed by advanced technology. As part of the international Anticimex network, Viking combines local expertise with global innovation to stay ahead of pest threats in every season.Viking’s success stems from a customer-first philosophy backed by science and SMART technology. Through integrated pest management techniques, digital monitoring, and data-driven solutions, Viking helps property owners prevent pest problems before they start. This proactive approach not only provides long-term results but also supports healthier living and working environments. Whether handling seasonal infestations or year-round prevention plans, Viking’s team of licensed professionals ensures every job is done with precision, safety, and transparency.In addition to this Best of Jersey Shore distinction, Viking Pest has received national recognition for its excellence and industry leadership. The company was recently named The Spruce’s Best Pest Control Company for Sustainability and selected as one of Forbes’ Top 10 Best Pest Control Companies of 2025. Viking Pest has also been honored as a New Jersey Top Workplace every year since 2021.These awards reflect Viking Pest Control’s unwavering commitment to protecting people and property from pests while prioritizing health, safety, and sustainability.To learn more about Viking Pest Control or to schedule a service visit in South Jersey or beyond, please visit www.vikingpest.com

