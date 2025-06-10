'EVIL DEAD IN CONCERT' LAUNCHES U.S. TOUR THIS FALL

The Concert Event Features a Screening of the Cult Classic While an Ensemble Performs The Spine-Tingling Score Live On Stage; Tickets On Sale Friday the 13th

I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness.” — Composer Joe LoDuca

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, today announced its next live-to-film production that resurrects Sam Raimi’s beloved cult classic in a way audiences have never seen before -- in this lifetime. Evil Dead In Concert ( www.evildeadinconcert.com ) launches September 22 in Buffalo, New York as screams meet strings in 50 cities this fall, including a special three night event in Los Angeles for Halloween. The screening of the legendary cult film in a newly restored format is brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 13th.“The ultimate horror movie concert experience has arrived with a night of cinematic chaos, demonic energy, and killer sounds,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Evil Dead In Concert.” Kinsner, a fellow horror enthusiast and fan of the film franchise, adds “It’s not every day you get to watch someone chainsaw a demon while a live ensemble performs.”Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. It is known as one of the most significant cult horror films of all time, and has generated a massive following worldwide since the film’s theatrical release on October 15, 1981. LoDuca's score is orchestral but experimental, blending eerie strings, pounding percussion, and screeching sound effects to emphasize dread and supernatural chaos.“I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness,” says LoDuca, who began his film career by composing the iconic score for director Raimi. Remarkably, it was his first film score. Following the success of Evil Dead, he became a frequent collaborator with Raimi and went on to win multiple Emmys for his scoring work. Most recently, he released a reimagined version of the original Evil Dead score called “Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined,” where he re-recorded and expanded on the original musical themes of the movie.Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Labyrinth, Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.The Evil Dead In Concert tour schedule includes:September 22 | Buffalo, NY | The Riviera TheatreSeptember 24 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center For The Arts - The Chubb TheatreSeptember 25 | Beverly, MA | The CabotSeptember 26 | Cranston, RI | The Park TheatreSeptember 27 | New Haven, CT | College Street Music HallSeptember 28 | Patchogue, NY | Patchogue TheatreSeptember 29 | Glenside, NY | Keswick TheatreOctober 1 | New York, NY | Town Hall TheatreOctober 2 | Reading, PA | Santander Performing Arts CenterOctober 3 | Englewood, NJ | Bergen Performing Arts CenterOctober 4 | Cleveland, OH | Agora TheatreOctober 5 | Pittsburgh, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music HallOctober 6 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live!October 7 | Cincinnati, OH | Taft TheatreOctober 8 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Cathedral TheatreOctober 9 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National CentreOctober 10 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square TheatreOctober 11 | St. Paul, MN | The Fitzgerald TheaterOctober 12 | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place TheatreOctober 13 | Chesterfield, MO | The FactoryOctober 15 | Omaha, NE | Astro TheaterOctober 16 | Springfield, MO | Gillioz TheatreOctober 17 | Wichita, KS | The CotillionOctober 18 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown TheaterOctober 19 | Tulsa, OK | Cain's BallroomOctober 21 | Denver, CO | Paramount TheatreOctober 22 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kingsbury HallOctober 24 | Eugene, OR | McDonald TheaterOctober 25 | Tacoma, WA | Temple TheatreOctober 26 | Portland, OR | Roseland TheaterOctober 28 | Sacramento, CA | Crest TheatreOctober 29 | San Francisco, CA | The WarfieldOctober 30 - November 1 | Los Angeles, CA | Million Dollar TheatreNovember 2 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum TheatreNovember 3 | San Diego, CA | Balboa TheatreNovember 5 | Tucson, AZ | Rialto TheatreNovember 7 | San Antonio, TX | Aztec TheaterNovember 8 | Dallas, TX | Majestic TheatreNovember 9 | Austin, TX | Paramount TheatreNovember 10 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music CenterNovember 11 | New Orleans, LA | Orpheum TheaterNovember 12 | Atlanta, GA | Variety PlayhouseNovember 13 | Ponte Vedra Beach, FL | Ponte Vedra Concert HallNovember 14 | Clearwater, FL | Capitol TheatreNovember 15 | Orlando, FL | Plaza LiveNovember 17 | Spartanburg, SC | Spartanburg Memorial AuditoriumNovember 18 | Charleston, SC | Charleston Music HallNovember 19 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund CenterNovember 20 | Virginia Beach, VA | Sandler CenterNovember 21 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens AuditoriumThe film is rated NC-17 for substantial graphic horror violence and gore.For more information about Evil Dead In Concert including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.evildeadinconcert.com and follow @evildeadinconcert on Instagram.About Black Ink PresentsA leader in turn-key solutions for music performances and experiential entertainment, Black Ink provides creative direction, design, and production management for concerts, tours, and other unique and immersive events nationwide. The company also produces “live-to-film” shows in which a full orchestra or band performs a film score live, synced with a screening of the film or other media. Notable projects include: The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert in cities around the world, featuring special guests such as Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, and Catherine O’Hara; The North American tour of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert to more than 60 cities, in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company; Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert: Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki conducted by iconic Japanese film composer Joe Hisaishi; Rocketman in Concert featuring Elton John; La La Land in Concert conducted by composer Justin Hurwitz in arenas and concert halls around the world; Coco in Concert, Encanto in Concert, and The Lion King 30th Anniversary Celebration, all at the Hollywood Bowl and all filmed for release on Disney+.

