Allied Digestive Health Honored with 2025 Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Community Impact Award

Dr. Penny Turtel and ADH president, Dr. Robert Gialanella Dr. Penny Turtel and the Shore Gastroenterology Associates Team

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation New Jersey Chapter Honors Group’s Contributions to IBD Care and Advocacy

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Digestive Health (ADH), a company of Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP), was recently recognized by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation as the Community Impact Award recipient for 2025. Selected by the foundation’s New Jersey Chapter, the title is used to honor local community leaders who are making a difference in the world of GI care. The award was presented at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s BANDed Together Event on June 6th, 2025.“The New Jersey Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is thrilled to honor Allied Digestive Health and Dr. Penny Turtel for their incredible efforts in driving support to the mission,” shares AnnaMaria Mindish, Regional Executive Director, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, New Jersey Chapter. New Jersey BANDed Together was founded by Dr. Penny Turtel and one of her patients, Lori Dunbar, ten years ago. Since its inception, BANDed Together has grown in success and has raised nearly $500,000 to date. We would not have achieved this success without Dr. Turtel and Allied Digestive Health’s influence within the IBD Community/ We are beyond grateful to have their partnership as we continue to increase awareness about inflammatory bowel disease in New Jersey and raise critical funds to ensure that research to find a cure is not put on hold.”A now decades-long tradition, this annual award highlights those who have made strides in realizing the non-profit’s goals of curing Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. As a leading gastroenterology group in the Northeast U.S., Allied Digestive Health has diagnosed and treated thousands of patients across New Jersey and New York with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. Their providers understand the challenges faced by individuals living with Crohn's and Colitis. Recognizing the profound effect these conditions have, Allied Digestive Health prioritizes supporting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in their vital work.Allied Digestive Health prioritizes delivering compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care to its patients. This passion extends beyond the office, as the group and its practitioners actively support the organization by participating in local events, raising awareness about IBD, staying informed on the latest treatments, and advocating for patients. ADH’s own Dr. Jennifer Northrop of Albany Gastroenterology Consultants was recognized by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Upstate New York chapter as the 2024 Physician of the Year for her continued work in the IBD community. Dr. Penny Turtel of Shore Gastroenterology Associates plays a key leadership role in the New Jersey Chapter, serving on the board of directors, where she helps shape strategic initiatives and community outreach efforts. A long-time advocate for patients, Dr. Turtel has been instrumental in driving fundraising initiatives and supporting educational programs, maximizing the chapter’s impact over the past decade.“It is such an honor to be recognized by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and to accept this award on behalf of Allied Digestive Health,” shares Dr. Penny Turtel. “Their mission is crucial to not only the local communities in New Jersey and New York but for families across the country. Working with them has allowed us to further support their cause beyond the research and education done by our providers. To know that they value our dedication to finding a cure as much as we value theirs is not something we take lightly, and it is with great pride that we accept this award. This is just one step in the journey of our support for the foundation, our patients, and their families, to one day find a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.”The 2025 Community Impact Award was presented by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation New Jersey Chapter on June 6, 2025, at the organization’s BANDed Together Event in Long Branch, New Jersey. To donate to the cause and learn more about the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, please visit https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/

