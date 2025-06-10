INSTANDA, Coherent Partner to Simplify Insurance Product Launch and Maintenance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA , the global provider of no-code insurance platform technology, today announces a partnership with Coherent , a global automation and intelligence platform for enterprise spreadsheets. The platform discovers, governs, and scales the decision-support and model IP hidden in spreadsheets—turning this siloed information into reusable digital assets. The partnership brings together INSTANDA’s no-code platform and Coherent’s enterprise platform to simplify rating and policy administration for faster decision-making, rapid product deployment and real-time compliance management.Together, the platforms deliver a unified solution for insurers seeking to increase agility and reduce time to market. By combining no-code product configuration with API-based rating delivery, insurers gain a smarter, more flexible way to build and maintain products, empowering them to adapt quickly to market shifts without the burden of legacy constraints.“Insurers today are navigating a landscape defined by rapid change and increasing complexity,” said Tim Hardcastle, co-founder and CEO of INSTANDA. “Our partnership with Coherent reflects a shared commitment to helping carriers move quickly without sacrificing precision or compliance. By integrating no-code with API-based rating, we’re enabling our clients to respond to market demands with greater speed, accuracy and confidence.”The partnership also allows carriers to tap into reusable asset libraries, convert existing rating models into APIs and then connect them directly into INSTANDA’s platform. This minimizes duplication efforts, reduces manual configuration and gives carriers a seamless way to manage changes in product logic without having to redeploy or rebuild applications.“Rating is the heartbeat of every insurance product—but for too long, it’s been constrained by slow, manual processes and operational risk,” said John Brisco, CEO & Co-founder of Coherent. “Coherent transforms this critical function into governed, API-connected assets that automate workflows, accelerate updates, and strengthen compliance—without requiring teams to leave Excel. Our partnership with INSTANDA delivers a streamlined, scalable solution that empowers carriers to update pricing and regulatory logic in real time—meeting the speed and complexity of today’s insurance landscape.”The integration is ideal for carriers and MGAs seeking to modernize personal and commercial lines while maintaining governance and agility. The result is faster speed to market, easier product maintenance and more competitive offerings.About INSTANDAINSTANDA offers a complete digital platform for innovative insurers. Whether digitizing your entire business, or launching a new innovative product, INSTANDA provides everything you need to transform your value offering for the modern world. Visit http://www.instanda.com/us to find out how we help insurers deliver unparalleled value for their clients.About CoherentCoherent is the global leader in enterprise spreadsheet automation and intelligence, empowering over 100 leading financial services firms, including Tier 1 insurers, wholesale brokers, asset managers, pension funds, and banks.Headquartered in North America with a presence across Asia Pacific and Europe, Coherent is led by a seasoned executive team and backed by world-class investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.