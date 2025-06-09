San Luis Obispo could be getting a new county courthouse

A new county courthouse could be coming to San Luis Obispo. “With the current courthouse and some of the facility and its shortcomings and inadequacies, it's really important for us to build this new courthouse to ensure that we're providing that access to the public and the community,” said Kim Bobic, Judicial Council of California Senior Project Manager.

