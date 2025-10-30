Submit Release
Attempted Murder Verdict Undone by Prosecutorial Misdeeds

Div. Eight of this district’s Court of Appeal has overturned two attempted murder convictions due to prosecutorial misconduct by a Los Angeles deputy district attorney who improperly suggested to the jury that the defendant hired lawyers to help him get away with the crime and commented on the accused’s failure to raise his defense earlier by testifying at the preliminary hearing, drawing dissent as to whether the remarks require reversal.

