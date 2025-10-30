Repairs nearly done, water-damaged area of Shasta County Superior Court about to reopen

Court officials said the building leak in May was caused by a broken coupler on the second floor and damaged walls, flooring and ceiling tiles across the court's second, first and ground floors. Those repairs are expected to be finished by Nov. 3

