Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,745 in the last 365 days.

Repairs nearly done, water-damaged area of Shasta County Superior Court about to reopen

Court officials said the building leak in May was caused by a broken coupler on the second floor and damaged walls, flooring and ceiling tiles across the court's second, first and ground floors. Those repairs are expected to be finished by Nov. 3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Repairs nearly done, water-damaged area of Shasta County Superior Court about to reopen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more