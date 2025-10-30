Inyo Judge Admonished for Filing Unsubstantiated Complaints Against Court Executives

(Subscription required) The Commission on Judicial Performance found that Superior Court Judge Susanne Rizo submitted complaints about the court's executive officer and its operation manager "without a good faith basis and that there was no colorable argument" that the two had, as Rizo alleged, practiced law without a license.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.