Insigniam Welcomes Three New Consultants, Deepening Capability to Deliver Transformational Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , an Elixirr company and global consulting firm that partners with executives to deliver on the C-Suite agenda and breakthrough results, is pleased to announce the addition of three new consultants to its global team: Kanousha Medoua, Ph.D.; Luz Andrea Ramirez, M.D.; and Mo Bofu. These new team members bring a wealth of experience across healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial services, and telecommunications—further expanding Insigniam’s ability to serve clients across sectors with measurable impact.Kanousha Medoua, Ph.D.Dr. Medoua brings more than a decade of experience in strategic transformation across the nonprofit, education, and public sectors. Her consulting work has centered on helping organizations evolve leadership capability, optimize operational performance, and implement enterprise change. With a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership, she enables clients to unlock performance and accelerate execution in mission-driven environments.Luz Andrea Ramirez, M.D.With a background in clinical medicine and healthcare systems, Dr. Ramirez brings deep expertise in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. As a former practicing physician, she has firsthand knowledge of patient care and hospital operations. Following clinical practice, she led a high-performing medical affairs team at a biotech organization to drive strategic execution, enable national study expansion, and elevate global collaboration—enhancing visibility, compliance, and the company’s value proposition in hematology/oncology.Mo BofuJoining our London office, Mo Bofu brings over 13 years of transformation consulting and delivery experience across consumer packaged goods (CPG), financial services, and telecommunications. She is adept at leading enterprise-wide programs that integrate business strategy with IT delivery, aligning cross-functional teams to achieve innovation and scalability. Her work spans operational redesign, digital transformation, and large-scale change initiatives that deliver results across people, technology, processes, and data.“Our new colleagues bring fresh thinking, wide-ranging experience, and a commitment to delivering extraordinary outcomes,” said Marie-Caroline Chauvet , Insigniam partner accountable for talent acquisition. “Each of them exemplifies the values and capabilities that set Insigniam apart, and we are excited for the impact they will have with our clients.”About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over 35 years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.

