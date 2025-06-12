Smith Will Exhibit at the RLA EMEA Summit in Amsterdam, Table #150

Smith Company Logo Smith's secure data-wiping solution

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at the 2025 Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) EMEA Summit in Amsterdam on Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26. This will be the company's first time exhibiting at RLA EMEA. Smith also exhibited at the RLA Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this year."RLA has provided an excellent platform to connect with industry professionals and share our innovative solutions, and we are thrilled to be able to participate in this year's summit in Amsterdam," said Parker Deardorff, Vice President of Data Center Services at Smith. "We look forward to engaging in discussions and exploring new opportunities to support our customers' needs."Company representatives will be available at Table #150 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel to showcase the Smith’s comprehensive data center solutions. As data centers and hyperscalers look for more efficient ways to manage their inventory, Smith provides fully customizable, end-to-end solutions that support businesses’ sustainability goals and maximize their returns on investment.Smith’s suite of data center services includes manufacturing services, lifecycle solutions, and inventory analysis. Each program is uniquely tailored to fit the needs of each customer and can be scaled up or down as needs and market conditions change. The company’s in-house developers build seamless API integrations to meet customers’ exact specifications and provide real-time inventory and status reporting.Smith recently received a Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis and is an active member of the Circular Drive Initiative and the Open Compute Project. The company also regularly collaborates with global industry leaders to promote efficiency and sustainability within the technology sector.Globally certified to ISO 14001, Smith offers secure remarketing and reuse of storage hardware. Since 2019, the company has remarketed more than 7.5 million units of storage hardware—including HDDs, SSDs, GPUs, and memory components.“Smith’s flexible data center solutions make us a strong partner in supporting our customers’ reverse logistics needs,” said Parker. “We’re excited to showcase our capabilities and contribute to a more sustainable electronics supply chain.”WHAT: 2025 20th Annual RLA EMEA Summit – AmsterdamWHEN: Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26WHERE: Table #150Amsterdam Marriott HotelStadhouderskade 12Amsterdam, NL 1054 ESAbout SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

