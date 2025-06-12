GreenSlate Announces New Leadership: John Finn Named Executive Chairman, Mike Leiba Elevated to CEO

John Finn, Executive Chairman, and Mike Leiba, CEO

GreenSlate, the entertainment industry’s technology leader in production payroll and accounting, announced a pivotal leadership transition.

GreenSlate sets the industry standard for both technology and service—this has been the foundation of our success so far and will continue to be in the future.” — Mike Leiba

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenSlate, the entertainment industry’s technology leader in production payroll and accounting, announced a pivotal leadership transition as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary. Marking its two decades of transformation and growth, GreenSlate unveiled a new executive structure. Visionary founder and CEO John Finn will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, focusing on long-term growth strategy and corporate governance. Mike Leiba, an 18-year veteran of GreenSlate and the company’s current President and COO, is being appointed as Chief Executive Officer.As the driving force behind the only true all-in-one digital platform for production financial management , GreenSlate continues to set the standard for innovation and efficiency in entertainment finance. Under John Finn’s leadership, GreenSlate has revolutionized entertainment payroll and accounting, replacing decades-old industry norms with fully digital solutions that have become the hallmark of best-in-class production finance. Finn’s expertise as an accountant and passion for innovation helped him understand deeply the needs of fellow accountants as they drive efficiency and effectiveness of their own work. By introducing the agency model to the sector, Finn provided a cost-saving alternative to traditional Employer-of-Record (EOR) payroll models, saving clients millions of dollars and cementing GreenSlate’s reputation that continues today as the transformative force in production finance. GreenSlate’s single database solution provides customers a single source of truth for all matters related to production finance and offers them the best alternative to legacy, paper-driven systems that have stifled production efficiency since the 1970s.As Executive Chairman, Finn will remain GreenSlate’s majority owner and provide strategic guidance to ensure the company’s continued leadership and innovation. He will lead the Board of Directors in overseeing governance, risk management, and compliance—strengthening GreenSlate’s mission to simplify and digitize entertainment finance from budgeting through delivery.Reflecting on the transition, Finn said: “Mike’s leadership has been essential to GreenSlate’s consistent growth and success over the last 18 years. As COO and President, he has worked closely with our customers to drive efficient solutions to their toughest challenges. As CEO, he will continue to drive our vision forward, delivering the outstanding service and technological innovation our clients expect. After nearly two decades of collaboration, I know Mike is the right leader to accelerate our growth and deliver ever-greater value to clients. GreenSlate has been recognized three times on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, and was also named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. With Mike at the helm, our momentum will only increase.”Mike Leiba brings deep operational expertise and a proven record of propelling GreenSlate’s technology-driven evolution. As CEO, he will guide GreenSlate into its next phase of expansion, building upon a legacy of digital-first solutions and unrivaled service.Leiba commented: “GreenSlate sets the industry standard for both technology and service—this has been the foundation of our success so far and will continue to be in the future. This is how we help productions run their businesses smoothly, save more, make every dollar count, and avoid costly mistakes. As we move into this next phase, I look forward to partnering even more closely with our clients to create even greater opportunities for shared success.”This leadership change follows the recent addition of respected industry veterans Steve Mosko and David Spingarn to GreenSlate’s Board of Directors, further strengthening the company’s position at the intersection of technology, service, and entertainment. Francisco Partners remains GreenSlate’s lead investor, with VSS Capital Partners supporting the company’s ongoing technological expansion and market leadership.About GreenSlateGreenSlate is the technology leader in digital payroll and production accounting solutions for the entertainment industry—serving the world’s largest streaming services, studios, and independent storytellers , including Netflix, A24, HBO, Paramount, Skydance, Tyler Perry Studios, Fifth Season, Banijay Americas, The North Road Company, Imagine Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, SpringHill Entertainment, Vice Media, and All3Media Americas.Through its all-in-one platform, GreenSlate delivers intuitive, paperless payroll, fully digital accounting, and seamless workflow solutions—empowering productions to streamline every aspect of financial and administrative operations. To learn more, visit www.greenslate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.