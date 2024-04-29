Former Studio & Cinema Exec Matt Garelik Joins GreenSlate
Garelik joins the Los Angeles team as the Executive Vice President of Business Development & Studio Relations.
As the groundswell around their all-in-one platform has already shown, GreenSlate is a real game-changer for industry leaders, producers, studios, and production finance teams.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSlate is pleased to announce Matt Garelik has joined the team as the Executive Vice President of Business Development & Studio Relations based in Los Angeles. Matt brings an extensive background working across the entertainment industry.
From his early days at Disney and Twentieth Century Fox, through working as the VP of Business Development & Studio Relations at Barco, the Chief Revenue Officer at Monoplex Theatres, and the Head of Innovation at National Amusements Inc., Matt has a proven track record of building successful businesses, developing go-to-market strategies, and guiding world-class companies and startups through a variety of growth phases and challenges in multiple facets of the entertainment industry.
We are thrilled to welcome Matt Garelik to the GreenSlate team," said Mike Leiba, President of GreenSlate. "The entertainment industry is experiencing a contraction. It’s at these moments that studios and productions lean into innovation. GreenSlate has a definite advantage with our all-in-one production accounting and payroll app, and Matt’s experience in bringing innovative offerings to market will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand."
"I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's growth," said Matt. "As the groundswell around their all-in-one platform has already shown, GreenSlate is a real game-changer for industry leaders, producers, studios, and production finance teams. Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to enhancing operations through technology-enabled services, and I am excited to bring my experience to the team at GreenSlate."
"Matt understands both the business and the human side of delivering better technology," said Mike. "The larger the budget, the greater the efficiency. From onboarding huge crews to managing every cent of the production budget with our general ledger accounting tools, historically, this has driven greater efficiency and savings. But the human side of it is great too. We help support work-life balance for the accounting teams that are in our software every day."
Already an influential and trusted communicator within the industry, Matt will focus on supporting relationships with studio partners and large-budget productions as they transition from legacy solutions to a production finance platform specifically designed for digital workflows and real-time access to data.
About GreenSlate
GreenSlate provides technology-enabled payroll and accounting solutions for the entertainment industry. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, GreenSlate advances the business of content production by seamlessly integrating people, processes, and technology to meet the essential business needs of content producers.
Simplifying what shouldn't be complicated, GreenSlate builds the industry's most intuitive production accounting software, paperless payroll processing, and digital workflow solutions, with more innovative applications and products on the way. From budget to delivery, GreenSlate's technology, tax management, and benefits services enable production teams to focus more on what they do best - creating inspiring content. For more information on GreenSlate, please visit greenslate.com.
