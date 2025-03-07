Industry Veterans Steve Mosko and David Spingarn Join GreenSlate Board, Bolstering Entertainment Payroll Powerhouse

Mosko and Spingarn bring decades of proven leadership, strategic insight, & innovation to support GreenSlate’s ongoing mission to reimagine production finance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenSlate, a leading provider of technology-enabled payroll, accounting, and financial services for the entertainment industry, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Mosko and David Spingarn to its Board of Directors. These two esteemed executives bring decades of proven leadership, strategic insight, and innovation to support GreenSlate’s ongoing mission to reimagine production finance.Steve Mosko, whose forward-thinking vision helped redefine television production and distribution, joins the Board following a distinguished career spanning three decades. After spending 24 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment—16 of them at the helm of the global television division—Mosko led the development and production of critically acclaimed hits including “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Bloodline,” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” He championed content across broadcast, cable, and emerging streaming platforms, ushering in an era of creative and operational innovation. Mosko also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, contributing to its diversification into film, television, and digital formats. Throughout his career, he has continually mentored teams, supported creative talent, and embraced emerging technologies to push the boundaries of entertainment.David Spingarn, a 25-year media and entertainment executive, brings invaluable expertise in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, and investments. Currently serving as an Executive Advisor with leading private equity firm, Investcorp, Spingarn has a proven track record of identifying investment opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports. Notably, from 2010 to 2022, he was Partner and Chief Strategy Officer & Global Head of Corporate Development with United Talent Agency (UTA), where he oversaw 14 acquisitions that broadened UTA’s reach in sports, music, news and broadcasting, eSports, and marketing services. Spingarn also played a key role in securing several rounds of private equity investments and served on UTA’s venture investment committee, participating in nearly 50 digital media investments. Early in his career, Spingarn worked in strategy, M&A, and business development roles with The Walt Disney Company’s Strategic Planning Group, Fox’s Interactive Media Division, and Universal Music’s Interscope Geffen A&M label group.“Both Steve and David are visionary leaders who understand the rapidly changing dynamics of entertainment,” said John Finn, CEO of GreenSlate. “Steve’s unmatched track record of fostering high-quality content across multiple platforms and David’s expertise in strategic development and deal execution will be pivotal to our continued growth. We are excited to welcome them to our Board as we explore new opportunities to provide cutting-edge solutions to studios and filmmakers.”“I’m honored to join GreenSlate’s Board of Directors,” said Mosko. “There is a critical need in our industry for more efficient, technology-driven production finance solutions, and GreenSlate is well-positioned to lead that charge.”Spingarn echoed the enthusiasm, stating, “GreenSlate is delivering innovative and transformative services through its leading technology platform, helping shape the future of entertainment payroll and accounting. I am thrilled to partner with the board and management team to contribute to the company's mission of streamlining and optimizing production finance processes with its all-in-one digital solution.”GreenSlate has been named to the Inc. 5000 list three times as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. With its superior technology, tailored solutions, and strategic partnerships, the company continues to transform entertainment payroll and accounting. The addition of Mosko and Spingarn to the Board marks a significant step in GreenSlate’s mission to deliver unparalleled support to production teams worldwide.About GreenSlateGreenSlate is a leading provider of technology-enabled payroll and accounting solutions for the entertainment industry. The company has long been regarded as the choice for independent filmmakers. Today, the company supports the world's largest streaming services, networks, creative production companies, and independent storytellers. Netflix, A24, HBO, Paramount, Skydance, Tyler Perry Studios, Fifth Season, Banijay Americas, The North Road Company, Imagine Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, SpringHill Entertainment, Vice Media, All3Media, and many more.Simplifying what shouldn't be complicated, GreenSlate builds the industry's most intuitive production accounting software , paperless payroll processing, and digital workflow solutions, with more innovative applications and products on the way. From budget to delivery, GreenSlate's technology, tax management, and benefits services enable production teams to focus more on what they do best - creating inspiring content. For more information on GreenSlate, please visit greenslate.com

