Learn about frogging June 30 at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Missouri’s frog season doesn’t get as much publicity as deer hunting or spring turkey season, but for some outdoors enthusiasts, it’s as much of a tradition as any other outdoor event.

People can learn more about frogging at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Field to Freezer: Pond to Table Frogging Clinic” on June 30 from 6-9:30 p.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This program is open to ages 8 and up. Minors will need to be accompanied by an adult with a driver’s license. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209352

Missouri’s frog season opens at sunset on June 30 and runs through Oct. 31, so this program will overlap the beginning of the season. At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will discuss basic frog facts, legal species to harvest and how to identify them, season dates, limits, regulations, and methods of harvest. Program participants will learn the strategies of successful frogging and also will get tips on how to prepare frog legs for the table.

After a classroom session, participants will get a chance to practice what they’ve learned on a short frog gigging trip to a nearby pond on MDC’s Bois D’Arc Conservation Area. (The Andy Dalton Range is located on the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area.) Participants who are not exempt must possess a Missouri fishing or hunting permit. Participants will need to wear appropriate clothing and footwear (rubber boots) for frog gigging. Gigs and other equipment needed to harvest frogs will be provided.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. To get more information on this program or other range events, call the Andy Dalton Range at 417-742-4361 or e-mail lyle.whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.