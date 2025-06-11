Horsey Hundred 2025 Delivers Big Impact Over Memorial Day Weekend in Georgetown, KY

The 2025 Horsey Hundred drew 1,478 riders, boosted local business —showcasing Georgetown’s charm and Bluegrass hospitality.

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Horsey Hundred, held over Memorial Day Weekend, once again proved why it’s considered Kentucky’s premier cycling event—welcoming 1,478 registered riders from 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, and generating an estimated $1 million in economic impact mainly in Georgetown and in surrounding areas..Hosted by the Bluegrass Cycling Club and based at Charles Brooking Park in Georgetown, the event featured scenic rides, vibrant downtown events, and unmatched Bluegrass hospitality.“The Horsey Hundred is the signature event of the Bluegrass Cycling Club and a crown jewel for Georgetown,” said Mayor Burney Jenkins. “It brings visitors from across the country and puts our hospitality, charm, and sense of community on full display.”Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington added:“This event brings real economic benefit to our businesses while celebrating everything that makes Georgetown and Scott County special—from our scenic beauty to our generous spirit.”Hotels across the area reported strong bookings, with cycling groups returning year after year.“The Horsey Hundred has become a cornerstone event for our hotels in Georgetown and the surrounding area,” said Amanda Ernest, Regional Director of Sales for Rainmaker Hospitality. “We welcome returning cycling groups from as far as Canada who now consider our hotels and community a second home. It’s more than just a busy weekend—it’s a celebration of hospitality, local pride, and the unique charm that makes Georgetown unforgettable. This event fills our rooms, supports our businesses, and showcases the very best of who we are.”Downtown businesses reported strong sales and packed crowds throughout the weekend.“We had a great Saturday with the Party on the Square concert,” said David Miller, owner of Chinkapin Brewing. “Our place was packed from 5 to 10 p.m. with concertgoers and cyclists. It was one of our busiest nights of the year.”“As a small business owner, I look forward to Horsey Hundred every year,” said Melissa Mattox, owner of Miss Behaven: Gifts for the Southern Heart. “Visitors from across the country are so complimentary of our town, and many have become familiar faces. They bring positive energy—and meaningful support—to local shops.”“Each year, returning and new customers find us thanks to this event,” said Anne W. Arnold-Ratliff of Maime’s Fine Wine & Gifts. “It creates a lasting impact long after the weekend ends.”Georgetown Police Chief Darin Algood praised the collaboration behind the event:“The Horsey Hundred continues to highlight what makes our community great—seamless coordination between agencies, support from businesses, and enthusiastic volunteers. Events like this, paired with community gatherings like the Party on the Square, make Georgetown shine.”Lori Saunders, Executive Director of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission, shared:“Each year, the Horsey Hundred allows us to showcase the very best of Georgetown and Scott County. While we know that some residents may occasionally feel inconvenienced, it’s important to remember that this is a weekend investment with lasting return. Many riders turn their trip into a full vacation—visiting the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends, exploring the Bourbon Trail, and enjoying our restaurants, shops, and downtown. Even more, they often bring family members who don’t ride but spend time—and money—exploring our local attractions, shopping, and dining during their stay. The economic and cultural benefits are real, and we are proud to host such a high-profile, community-driven event.”The Bluegrass Cycling Club not only hosts the Horsey Hundred, but they also give back in meaningful ways. Each year, they donate more than $20,000 to organizations and initiatives across the Central Bluegrass Region. In Scott County, their support has funded bike racks and a fix-it station at the new trailhead in Sadieville, as well as bikes and helmets for the Shop with a Cop program in Georgetown, and various community projects in Stamping Ground. They also contribute to youth biking programs, fund radio public service announcements (PSAs) to promote bike safety, and donate bikes to underserved families. These philanthropic efforts are made possible directly through the net proceeds generated by Horsey Hundred registrations and sponsorships.About the Horsey HundredFirst held in 1978 with just 65 participants, the Horsey Hundred has grown into one of the nation’s most beloved cycling events. Based in Georgetown, Kentucky, the ride offers a variety of scenic route options ranging from 20 to over 100 miles. Cyclists roll past iconic Kentucky landscapes—stone fences, rolling horse farms, bourbon distilleries, and charming small towns—making it a truly authentic Bluegrass experience. The event is fully supported with frequent rest stops, mechanical aid, and thoughtfully selected ride nutrition. Riders and spectators can also enjoy food trucks, a vendor expo, and live music at Charles Brooking Park, along with local craft beer from Country Boy Brewing. Tent and RV camping are available on-site for those traveling in, and the atmosphere is intentionally welcoming, encouraging genuine connection between visitors and the Georgetown/Scott County community.📸 For photos, updates, and information about next year’s ride, visit www.horseyhundred.com and https://www.bgcycling.net/ or follow @HorseyHundred and @BluegrassCyclingClub on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.