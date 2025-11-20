Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission Wins BIG With 2025 Marketing Projects

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism team presenting their awards for 2025 marketing efforts. Kentucky Bluegrass Region presenting "Best In Show" award

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission (GSCTC) has received multiple highly lauded awards at the recent Traverse Awards for Excellence in Kentucky Tourism from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA). The awards were presented during the 2025 Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference held November 5-7 at The Galt House in Louisville.During these awards, GSCTC’s marketing efforts & creativity competed with Convention & Visitors Bureaus across Kentucky with marketing budgets that range from thousands to millions of dollars. Kentucky travel and tourism businesses and destination marketing organizations vie for Traverse Awards in eleven categories. A panel of out-of-state tourism industry experts judge the awards. Award criteria include concept, creativity, results and impact.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized among so many talented destination marketing organizations across Kentucky,” said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission. “These awards reflect the passion, creativity, and collaboration that drive our work every day. From celebrating Georgetown’s rich bourbon heritage to showcasing the beauty and character of the Bluegrass, our team and our regional partners continue to push boundaries in how we tell our stories."GSCTC took home Overall Best In Show, a Gold Marketing Campaign Award and a Silver Video or Podcast Award for its involvement in Kentucky Bluegrass Region’s Road Snacks marketing campaign which targeted the growing travel market of road-trippers, inviting them to enjoy Central Kentucky’s scenic byways and explore our home in the Bluegrass.Another multi-partner project GSCTC was a part of also received a Bronze Award for the press-kit boxes used in its Horses, Horsepower & Hollers marketing campaign.Lastly, GSCTC received a Gold Destination Management Award, a Silver Digital Marketing Award, a Silver PR Initiative Award, a Silver Marketing Campaign Award and a Bronze Website Award for its Bourbon Genesis campaign which sought to solidify Georgetown, Kentucky’s historical claims as the Birthplace of Bourbon and the Genesis of Kentucky’s bourbon industry.According to KTIA president and CEO Hank Phillips, “Even more than the huge quantity of over 200 entries, our judges were struck by the entries’ quality and creativity and by their positive impact on communities throughout the Commonwealth.The 2025 Traverse Awards competition was by far the most intense ever and clearly reflects why tourism has become an economic engine and signature industry for Kentucky.” The Kentucky Travel Industry Association represents and serves all segments of Kentucky’s tourism industry, which contributes over $14 billion to Kentucky’s economy.The 1,000-member association engages in advocacy and provides its members with education, information and business development opportunities. The association also works to inform the public of the enormous economic, employment and tax revenue contributions tourism makes to the people of Kentucky.

