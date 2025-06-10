Oola Bowls® Brings Premium Açaí Bowls and Feel-Good Food to Hamilton Mill and nearby communities in Mulberry, GA

Oola Bowls® Brings Premium Açaí Bowls and Feel-Good Food to Families in Hamilton Mill and nearby communities in the New City of Mulberry, GA

MULBERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Georgia location, set to debut in Hamilton Mill in the newly formed city of Mulberry in northern Gwinnett County, just outside of Atlanta, in late July.​​​“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring that experience to the Atlanta community,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “The Hamilton Mill community is such a distinct and discerning neighborhood, which makes it a perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”The Hamilton Mill opening aligns with Oola Bowls’ summer menu, which introduces five new innovative açaí bowls as well as new blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks. The location will also include two exciting additions: “Swirls” or açaí soft-serve , a first-of-its kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.“Our journey with Oola Bowls began at the Lancaster Central Market, where we quickly fell in love with the delicious açai bowls and the vibrant community around them. Three years ago, our family moved from our beloved hometown in Lancaster County, PA, to a charming suburb in Northern Georgia. Driven by our desire to have our own business and be part of our new community, we've embraced the opportunity to open an Oola Bowls family business,” said Erin Risser, Franchisee Co-owner of Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill Located in an upscale community in Gwinnett County, Georgia, in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, the new Hamilton Mill shop will be the largest Oola Bowls space to date at 2,853 square feet indoors and 1,166 square feet outdoors, designed to be a "sit and stay" experience with an outdoor patio space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting community-focused atmosphere. This milestone represents a big step in Oola’s Southeast expansion with a new location also opening in Florida in July. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Oola Bowls continues to grow its presence in local communities throughout the U.S. that embrace healthy eating, happiness, and a balanced and active lifestyle.“At Oola Bowls, we believe in serving the world's best açaí while creating a warm, family-like atmosphere where every customer feels welcomed and valued,” said Travis Risser, Franchisee Co-owner of Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill. “Our mission is to share the warmth and connection we've experienced over the years with our new Georgia community. We are dedicated to offering a healthy, fast, and delicious food option that everyone can enjoy. We're thrilled to share this special piece of our Lancaster roots to our new home, fostering love and connection in our new town.”Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill is located at 3521 Braselton Hwy, Suite D100, Dacula, GA 30019. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Hamilton Mill on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsHamiltonMillGA) or visit www.oolabowls.com About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

