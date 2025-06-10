Property Tour of Horizon Nashville. Left to Right : Grant Hammond, Compass RE Kate Rowe, Airbnb Craig Freiberg, CET Holdings Jim Alderman, Airbnb Tammi Weed, Compass RE Jesse Stein, Airbnb J. Crowley, Airbnb Eric Baurle, CET Holdings

This project will be the first townhomes in Nashville partnered with Airbnb*

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CET Holdings and Avenue Construction announce Horizon Nashville - the first townhome residences in Nashville partnered with Airbnb and the first for sale property in Nashville to use Airbnb-friendly Tools. What that means is owners can host their homes on Airbnb and the HOA leverages the Airbnb tools to help maintain a quality hosting experience.

Located just minutes from downtown Nashville, Horizon is a luxury short-term rental community designed specifically for vacation stays. With sleek architecture, rooftop decks, fully furnished interiors, and hotel-style amenities, Horizon delivers a luxury guest experience while offering investors a turnkey model optimized for rental performance and profitability.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CET Holdings on the exciting development that is Horizon Nashville and add for-sale townhomes to the extensive Airbnb-friendly portfolio of offerings in the city. These properties will optimize for the flexible lifestyle and investment opportunities that so many are looking for right now,” said Jesse Stein, Head of Global Real Estate for Airbnb.

“We’re deeply committed to our investors’ success, and that starts with delivering an exceptional guest experience,” said Tammi Weed, Horizon Representative with Compass RE. “Airbnb didn’t just disrupt the travel industry—they unlocked an entirely new path for real estate entrepreneurs to thrive at scale. We’re proud to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to innovation and hospitality, and to bring a purpose-built product to a platform that empowers meaningful travel and investment experiences.”

Horizon offers a suite of amenities intended to elevate the vacation rental experience including; a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, and more recreational features currently in development. For investors, Horizon provides a fully integrated model—from layout and furnishing to management and platform alignment—designed to deliver consistent returns in one of the most in-demand travel markets in the country.

“We’re not just building short-term rentals—we’re creating a brand that stands out in one of the country’s most exciting short-term rental markets,” said Craig Freiberg of CET Holdings/Avenue Construction. “From the way each residence is laid out to how guests are supported on-site, everything is designed to perform—and to make things simple and rewarding for investors. Nashville has the energy, demand, and culture that make Horizon the right project at the right time.”

According to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Center, over 17 million people are expected to visit the city in 2025. As Nashville continues to attract visitors, the demand for high-quality, design-forward vacation accommodations will continue—making the Horizon partnership with Airbnb particularly strategic.

Proven Track Record

Horizon is the latest success from the development teams at CET Holdings and Avenue Construction, who have delivered over 300 profitable STR units across Nashville. Their expertise in STR-focused design, operations, and market performance brings both stability and scalability to Horizon.



About Horizon Nashville

Horizon is a luxury short-term rental community in the heart of Music City, built from the ground up to support high-end vacation stays. Designed for both travelers and investors, Horizon offers resort-style living through modern townhomes, rooftop spaces, and walkable access to Nashville’s vibrant core. Properties at Horizon range from $1 million to $2 million. Learn more at HorizonNashville.com.

*Hosting is subject to local laws and other restrictions.



About the Developers

CET Holdings and Avenue Construction are among Nashville’s most accomplished development teams specializing in short-term rental assets. With a combined portfolio of over 300 successful STR units, they are known for their focus on quality, innovation, and investor success.

Learn more at CET-Holdings.com or AvenueConstruction.com.

