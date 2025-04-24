Golf Course Construction Ready to Commence at Three Bridges

Momentum continues at Utah community as construction is set to begin on Three Bridges’ Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course.

SALEM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Bridges, a new private residential / resort community in Salem, Utah, announces that Landscapes Unlimited has been selected as their golf course construction partner, with construction set to begin this summer.

Landscapes Unlimited has earned an reputation as a leader in the golf course development and construction space. With a legacy that spans more than 45 years its portfolio includes golf courses, country clubs, resorts, and communities.

“Bringing courses to life from the ground up is a Herculean task,” says Ryan Miller, Partner and CEO of Three Bridges. “Moving dirt, shaping bunkers, contouring fairways, undulating greens, and installing irrigation is as much an art form as it is hard work. And nobody does it better than the team at Landscapes Unlimited.”

With a design from acclaimed golf course architect Robert Trent Jones II, the Three Bridges golf concept will be created with the next generation of the sport in mind. The course will open with a journey through open mountain meadow, with the tee shots on holes 3 and 4 offering a taste of the elevation change to be found later in the round. Holes 11 through 17 will wander up, down, over, and across an undisturbed sloping hillside rich in vegetation and contour. The round finishes with an uphill par-5 that will tempt golfers to challenge a natural ravine in hopes of reaching the green.

Kurt Huseman, President of Construction for Landscapes Unlimited, says they are thrilled to begin construction and look forward to fostering their relationship with Three Bridges.

“Few projects are as rewarding as creating a course from the ground up,” says Huseman. “The key to a new construction project is complete alignment and a true partnership between the owner, architect, and builder. We take great pride in our long-standing relationships with owners and architects alike.”

The first nine holes are expected to be complete by Summer 2026.

“We’re incredibly proud of the momentum at Three Bridges,” says Miller. “Each milestone brings us closer to opening the doors to a one-of-a-kind lifestyle—where future homeowners and guests will truly experience the distinct character and charm we’ve been so intentional about creating.”

For More Information on Three Bridges, visit ThreeBridgesUtah.com.

