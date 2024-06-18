Three Bridges Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled for June 29, 2024

Submit Release
Three Bridges, a new resort residential community in Salem, Utah will host a Groundbreaking Event to showcase vision, amenities, golf and builder concepts.

SALEM, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Bridges, a new private residential / resort community in Salem, Utah announces the community groundbreaking event occurring on June 29, 2024.
 
The groundbreaking comes on the heels of an initial Phase I Release Reservation Program that saw the reservation of 35 homesites in 48 hours totaling $40 million in sales. 

Since the start of the reservation program, Three Bridges has continued to see strong demand with over 50% of the community’s first phase now reserved.   

Upon completion, Three Bridges will include 413 residential homesites, of which 206 are available for custom residences, along with 150 - 200 resort and managed homesite keys. 

The groundbreaking is the first opportunity for the public to meet the development team and the builders planning Three Bridges. 

Guests will tour the property, view the Preferred Builder’s conceptual home designs and get a sneak peek at the community’s robust amenity programming. 
 
Amenities Include:  

* The First Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course in Utah
 * State-Of-The-Art Golf Academy with Club-Fitting Bays and Swing Analysis 
* The Largest Unit Surf Wave in the World 
 * Surf Lake and Beach Club
* Multiple Food and Beverage Options 
* Resort Pools 
* Indoor and Outdoor Pickleball and Tennis Courts  
* Miles of Hiking and Biking Trails  
* Cross-Country Skiing, Sledding, Fat Tire, and Electric Snow Bikes 
* Fitness Center and Spa 
 
Beyond learning about Three Bridges amenities, guests can also place a reservation on available homesites while at the event.      

Current properties are available in three distinct neighborhoods starting in the $300’s.

 * The Meadows
 * Rolling Hills
 * Bridge View 

“Three Bridges will showcase the dramatic coming together of residential luxury and the imposing mountain landscape. Golfers will enjoy 360-degree views from steep mountain hillsides, across valleys, and down to Utah Lake, ” said Senior Golf Project Architect, Mark Voss of Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course Architects.
 
Event   Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024  

Time: 10am - 2pm

Address:  
Three Bridges
 1280 South 1700 East Street
Salem. Utah 84653

Phone Number: (385) 999-1433

Website: ThreeBridgesUtah.com  

Public Welcome 

For event details, ownership or membership opportunities at Three Bridges please contact Alicia@ThreeBridgesUtah.com or at 385-999-1433 or Visit ThreeBridgesUtah.com .

Alicia Keller
Three Bridges
+1 385-999-1433
Alicia@ThreeBridgesUtah.com
