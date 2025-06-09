OHCS seeks public input on Substantial Action Plan Amendment for disaster recovery infrastructure funding

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) published a draft Action Plan Amendment for a $422 million disaster recovery grant and is seeking public input on the changes. Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) is administered through a suite of programs, also known as “ReOregon.” These programs support individuals, households, and communities as they continue to recover from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires and straight-line winds.

The draft Action Plan Amendment would reallocate program funds to support the Gates Wastewater Collection System project in Marion County so it can meet the grant’s timelines and streamline construction. This project is critical for wildfire recovery and increasing housing supply. A short summary of the key elements of the plan and the entire draft Action Plan Amendment is available for review on OHCS’ website at https://re.oregon.gov .

Public comment on the draft Action Plan Amendment will be taken for 30 days through public hearings, online form, email, mail, or telephone. The hearings will include a short presentation by Marion County representatives and OHCS officials, followed by public feedback. Printed copies of the plan will be available by request.

Public hearing details:

When: Monday, June 23

Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

Public hearing: 6 p.m.

Where: Marion County Board of Commissioners Board Room, 555 Court St. NE, Suite 5232, Salem

For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual hearing on Zoom will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 25. Please register to attend.

Information presented at the public hearings will be available on the ReOregon website at re.oregon.gov. Spanish translation services will be available at all the public hearings. Please email hcs_housinginfo@oregon.gov if you need special accommodations.

In addition to providing comment at the hearings, the public will be able to do so by:

All comments must be submitted to OHCS no later than 11:59 p.m. July 9, 2025.

After the 30-day public comment period, feedback will be incorporated into the plan before OHCS submits it to HUD for review and approval, which can take up to 45 days. As required by HUD, OHCS will address all comments received.

To learn more about ReOregon programs, visit re.oregon.gov or sign up to receive e-mail notifications.