Tax Season 2025: Liveops Scales to Meet Unprecedented Customer Contact Demand with Record Performance

Top financial services brands turned to Liveops’ agile customer service solutions to manage tax season volume, extended hours, and evolving customer needs

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 tax season brought increased urgency, heightened expectations, and more complexity for customer service organizations across the financial services space. As millions of Americans filed taxes during peak periods, support teams faced growing demand for longer hours, faster resolutions, and omnichannel service. Facing these seasonal challenges, leading brands turned to Liveops— delivering rapid scale and high-quality outcomes during the most intense weeks of the year.

Liveops supported tax season programs with measurable impact, expanding coverage windows, ramping up experienced agents, and delivering consistent results across voice, chat, and email channels supporting both inbound and outbound demand. With 2,800 agents engaged and more than 470,000 calls handled between January and mid-April, Liveops enabled top-tier delivery across every stage of the tax filing journey.

“Tax season is a high-stakes period that demands speed, scale, and precision,” said Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Liveops. “This year’s performance reflected what’s possible when agility and execution align. We’re proud to be a trusted partner to leading brands navigating complex seasonal surges.”

2025 Tax Season Key Trends:

Strategic scalability: Financial services organizations embraced flexible outsourcing to expand quickly, adapt to customer demand in real time, and deliver uninterrupted service—even during early morning and overnight hours.

Omnichannel delivery: Voice, chat, and outbound support were strategically deployed across multiple touchpoints, allowing customers to engage on their preferred channels without disruption—ensuring continuity and accessibility throughout peak filing periods.

Expanded service windows: Coverage was extended as late as 4 AM during the final filing weeks, with no downtime during peak—ensuring support was available when customers needed it most.

Performance-driven execution: Faster ramp times and streamlined readiness processes enabled programs to launch quickly and maintain top-tier performance—outpacing traditional models and exceeding delivery expectations across key metrics.

Liveops Tax Season Outcomes:

Liveops’ support model enabled financial services clients to stay ahead of seasonal demand with strong delivery metrics and measurable business impact:

- Scaled to 2,800 agents

- Flexed staffing by 125% to cover unplanned volume surge

- Handled 470K+ customer calls from January through mid-April

- Ranked #1 in KPI attainment across 7 BPO partners

- Provided nearly 1,000 hours of extended coverage with no days off

- Absorbed 25% additional outbound volume from underperforming vendors

- Increased agent headcount by over 9% compared to the previous year

Looking Ahead to Tax Season 2026

With digital filing growing, customer expectations rising, and regulatory complexity increasing, tax season shows no signs of slowing. Brands are prioritizing flexibility, speed, and consistent service delivery—both during peak filing windows and throughout the year.

“Financial services providers are looking for partners who can deliver responsiveness and reliability at scale,” added Moore. “Liveops has proven that flexibility doesn’t mean sacrificing performance—we consistently deliver exceptional outcomes under pressure and help our clients move faster, outperform the competition, and win in high-stakes moments.”

As organizations prepare for 2026, Liveops remains a strategic partner for brands seeking scalable support and measurable value—ready to meet evolving customer needs across every stage of the customer journey.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

Learn more at www.liveops.com.

