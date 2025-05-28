Leading Logistics Company Partners with Liveops to Enhance Global Candidate Support Experience

Supporting candidate interactions across the U.S. and Philippines through a blended model to attract top talent, boost efficiency, and reduce costs.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in flexible customer experience solutions, has secured a new partnership supporting one of the largest logistics brands in the world. The client faces significant seasonal hiring peaks and lacks the internal support needed to manage the high volume of candidate inquiries during these critical periods. Through this engagement, Liveops will deliver omnichannel candidate support—including inbound, outbound, and non-voice services—designed to assist candidates through the application and onboarding process at scale.

To meet the client’s evolving needs, Liveops introduced a strategic dual-location model, maintaining a portion of support through its U.S.-based agent network while launching operations in the Philippines to help the client achieve optimal cost savings and maintain high customer satisfaction.

Agents were carefully selected and certified to reflect the client’s brand values and deliver a consistent, high-quality experience across every interaction.

“Managing customer service across multiple geographies is typically complex, but with Liveops’ flexible operating model, deep experience, and cloud-enabled platform powered by AI and automation, we make it seamless,” said Molly Moore, COO of Liveops. “This dual-location approach allows our clients to optimize costs, improve agent retention, and maintain consistently high service levels and customer satisfaction.”

By offering remote work and true scheduling flexibility, Liveops is attracting top-tier talent in the Philippines — many of whom are leaving traditional BPOs with rigid shifts and long commutes in favor of greater autonomy and work-life balance. This approach enables Liveops to tap into the very top of an already highly experienced talent pool in one of the world’s leading customer support regions.

Liveops’ on-demand model gives clients the flexibility to scale service levels by geography, channel, or volume—ensuring support remains consistent during even the most volatile hiring windows.

This engagement reflects Liveops’ commitment to helping enterprises modernize CX through a smarter, more agile operating model—one that balances scale, quality, and innovation across borders.

As the hiring season ramps up, Liveops’ ability to scale with precision and deliver results across both domestic and offshore teams reinforces its role as a trusted partner in modernizing workforce operations.

