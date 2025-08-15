Liveops Wins 2025 Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Best Talent Acquisition Process

Award recognizes Liveops for reimagining the talent acquisition journey to prioritize quality, speed, and alignment.

By leveraging advanced technology and a quality-first approach, we’re able to align the right talent to the right program—quickly, securely, and at scale.” — Molly Moore, COO at Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in flexible customer experience solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized with the Bronze medal for the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards.

Liveops received top honors in the category of Best Talent Acquisition Process, highlighting the organization’s innovative and human-centered approach to sourcing and certifying customer service agents.

Elevating Talent Acquisition with a Quality-First Approach

This prestigious recognition celebrates Liveops’ transformative redesign of its talent acquisition model. As the volume and complexity of customer service demands evolve, Liveops has reimagined its sourcing and certification journey to prioritize quality over quantity, enabling a better match between agents and the customer support programs they serve.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Brandon Hall Group,” said Molly Moore, COO of Liveops. “Every customer interaction matters, and that starts with the people representing our clients’ brands. By leveraging advanced technology and a quality-first approach, we’re able to align the right talent to the right program—quickly, securely, and at scale—so brands can deliver exceptional experiences today and be ready for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Key Innovations Behind the Award-Winning Process

The award-winning process emphasizes:

AI-powered voice screening to assess communication proficiency and match quality, helping identify top-performing talent from a pool of over 150,000 applicants annually.

Applicant-centric design with opt-in opportunities and transparent messaging that allow candidates to self-select based on alignment and expectations.

Automated workflows and fraud detection tools that streamline processing, flag risks, and accelerate timelines.

Cross-functional vetting through close collaboration with compliance and operations to meet client-specific requirements.

By implementing measurable benchmarks, Liveops has significantly reduced time-to-approval, optimized key funnel stages, and improved throughput—all while maintaining a less-than-3-day average from application start to completion.

Why Leading Brands Choose Liveops: The Talent Advantage

Liveops’ award-winning process isn’t just operationally effective—it’s a strategic advantage for clients. By focusing on quality over volume, Liveops sources highly qualified agents that traditional models can’t reach.

Unlike brick-and-mortar sourcing approaches, Liveops taps into a nationwide network of customer support agents—many with college degrees, 15+ years of experience, and industry-specific expertise. This elevated talent pool means clients get:

Higher-quality interactions driven by real-world experience and critical thinking skills

Better alignment with brand tone and compliance expectations, especially in regulated industries

Improved customer outcomes due to agents who are better prepared to handle complex and high-emotion interactions

Scalable access to niche skill sets that are difficult to source in brick-and-mortar contact centers

This approach ensures that clients aren’t just getting coverage—they’re getting connection, empathy, and excellence.

A Future-Ready Talent Strategy

As AI continues to automate simple, repetitive customer interactions, the complexity of remaining live engagements is only increasing. Customers today expect human agents to step in when stakes are high, emotions are elevated, or situations are too nuanced for automation to resolve.

That’s why a sophisticated, high-quality talent acquisition strategy is more than an operational priority—it’s a business imperative. Liveops is investing in the future of customer experience by sourcing experienced, certified agents who are prepared to handle today’s most complex call types with empathy, precision, and speed.

This award underscores the company’s commitment to building scalable and secure solutions that deliver fast, human-powered experiences at scale. It’s a validation of the forward-thinking strategies that make Liveops a trusted partner in today’s evolving customer experience landscape. With innovation, flexibility, and expertise at the core, Liveops is redefining what exceptional talent acquisition looks like—while laying the foundation for new capabilities that will continue to enhance quality, speed, and scalability in the years ahead.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

Learn more at www.liveops.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.