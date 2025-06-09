MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Supports Next Generation of Leaders through Student Internships

These interns span high school to college and are working across a variety of Maine DOE offices and teams in the spring and summer of 2025.

AUGUSTA, Maine – The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to recognize its nine student interns, working across a variety of Maine DOE offices and teams in the spring and summer of 2025. Many of these interns were selected through the Maine Government Summer Internship Program by the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Institute at the University of Maine. These interns contribute to daily operations and projects at the Maine DOE, gaining valuable professional experience, expanding their knowledge base and skillsets, and building meaningful connections.

Brooklynne Blockler of Dexter, Maine is a rising junior at Thomas College. She is majoring in Communications with a concentration in Public Relations and Marketing. As the summer Maine DOE Communications Intern, Blockler will create content for the Maine DOE Newsroom and assist with updates to the Maine DOE website. Blocker says she is excited to expand her knowledge in the communications field and gain experience working at the government level. In her free time, Blockler enjoys traveling, spending time outdoors, and being with her family.



Ellyson Bourgoine of York, Maine is a rising senior at the University of Maine. She is studying Management and Finance with a minor in Legal Studies. As the summer Maine DOE Operations and Events Intern, Bourgoine will support a variety of tasks, including assisting with the hiring process, performance management reporting, and coordinating events. Bourgoine says she is looking forward to learning more about the field of human resources and gaining a deeper understanding of how organizations function. In her free time, Bourgoine enjoys staying active, going on walks, and taking yoga classes.



Vagni Das is a rising senior at Yarmouth High School. She is working as a Maine DOE Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Intern through the end of June. Das was born in India and has lived in Maine for seven years and in America for 15 years. Das says in school, she especially likes learning about history and science. Apart from her regular courses, she also likes doing theater, Model UN, and debate. In her free time, Das enjoys watching movies and singing.

Olivia Haralson is a graduating senior at Brunswick High School. She is working as a Maine DOE Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Intern through the end of June. Haralson will be attending New York University in the fall to major in Film and Television. Haralson says she has enjoyed writing articles through the Maine DOE about ELO programs at high schools statewide. In her free time, Haralson likes filmmaking, thrifting, and writing.

Adam Hendrix of Mercer, Maine is a rising senior at the University of Maine at Farmington. He is studying Mathematics and Computer Science. As the summer Maine DOE Assistant Financial Analyst Intern, Hendrix will work to automate and optimize the computer-based tasks that those in Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) have been performing manually. Hendrix says he is excited to apply his skills to real-world systems that are actively used. In his free time, Hendrix enjoys playing competitive fighting games.

Naomi Lopez of Los Angeles, California is a rising senior at Bowdoin College. She is majoring in Environmental Studies and Psychology. As the summer Maine DOE Green Schools and Climate Literacy Intern, Lopez will support efforts to advance Maine’s Climate Literacy Plan and Green Schools Initiative. Her work will include planning the Green Schools Symposium, creating a professional learning credential for climate education, and more. Lopez says she is particularly excited to help organize the Green Schools Symposium and connect with Maine’s vibrant community of environmental advocates, educators, and students. In her free time, Lopez enjoys watching baseball, trying new ice cream flavors, and exploring scenic spots along Maine’s coast.

Bobin Park of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania is a rising sophomore at Bowdoin College. She is a prospective Government and Legal Studies major. As the Maine DOE Bowdoin Public Service Intern, Park will work on outreach for the Seal of Biliteracy. Park says she looks forward to collaborating with students, educators, parents, and administrators to increase awareness about and adoption of the Seal throughout the State of Maine. She says she is excited to see how much she can accomplish over the next few months. In her free time, Park enjoys exploring downtown Portland for cozy bookstores and vintage shops.

Emma Sirois of Farmingdale, Maine is a rising junior at the University of Maine. She is studying Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. As a summer Learning Through Technology—Data and Media Assistant Intern, Sirois will work with the Maine Learning Technology Initiative team and help to organize information about how schools are using technology. Sirois says she is excited for the opportunity to step into state work, learn about impactful projects, and gain experience that she can take into her future career. She says she is also looking forward to meeting new people on the Maine DOE team. In her free time, Sirois enjoys traveling to beautiful places in Maine and capturing moments with her digital and film cameras.

Molly Taub of Brunswick, Maine is a rising senior at the University of Pittsburgh. She is studying Political Science. As a summer Learning Through Technology—Data and Media Assistant Intern, Taub will work on various projects aimed at assisting schools with technology use and implementation. Taub says she is excited about the opportunity to learn how new forms of technology, such as artificial intelligence, are changing the curriculum in Maine. In her free time, Taub enjoys taking her two golden retrievers swimming in Maquoit Bay.



The Maine DOE is proud to support and mentor the next generation of leaders through these internship experiences. With their diverse backgrounds, strong work ethic, and dedication to education, these interns are already making valuable contributions that will continue throughout the summer and beyond.