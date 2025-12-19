Grant Funds Available to Rural SAUs through 2026 Aspirations Incubator Requests for Proposals; Submissions Due January 12

The Rural Youth Institute has announced the release of two 2026 Aspirations Incubator Requests for Proposals (RFP): a planning grant RFP and a seed grant RFP. Rural SAUs are encouraged to apply. The submission deadline for both RFPs is January 12, 2026.

The Aspirations Incubator is a transformative, evidence-based mentoring model designed to elevate aspirations and foster a strong sense of belonging among rural middle and high school students. Developed over six years ago in five rural Maine communities, this place-based model thrives through deep school-community partnerships and innovative mentoring practices. By engaging youth where they naturally are—at school, in the community, and in nature—the Aspirations Incubator creates authentic, lasting connections that empower the next generation.

: The Aspirations Incubator planning grant is designed to help communities assess their readiness to adopt an Aspirations Incubator long-term youth development and mentoring model that partners with local middle and high schools. Through this process, grantees will form a planning team, conduct a community needs assessment, ensure organizational capacity, and develop an Aspirations Incubator conceptual design. The total available funding for planning grants is $10,000. Seed Grant RFP: The Aspirations Incubator Seed Grant is designed to provide financial support to new organizations committed to implementing the six-year Aspirations Incubator model. This grant will help organizations to establish the program and ensure its successful launch. The total available funding for seed grants is $20,000.

Both grant processes will follow this timeline:

RFP release date: December 1, 2025

RFP submission deadline: January 12, 2026

Review period: January 13-26, 2026

Notification of awards: January 30, 2026

Grant period: February 1-October 1, 2026

For more information, visit www.aspirationsincubator.org or contact Meg Taft at meg@ruralyouthinstitute.org.