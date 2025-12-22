Maine DOE Launches Second Year of Pine Tree Programming, Expanding Hands-On Computer Science Opportunities for Students Across Maine

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology team is excited to announce the launch of the second year of Pine Tree Programming, a statewide initiative designed to expand access to high-quality computer science education. Building on a successful first year that introduced more than 500 students to coding across 44 schools, Pine Tree Programming is returning with even more opportunities for Maine students.

This year, the program will feature hands-on coding experiences using micro:bits, small programmable devices that make computer science interactive, creative, and accessible for learners of all backgrounds. Students in grades 3-8 will participate in six weeks of progressively sequenced activities, empowering them to explore coding concepts, solve problems, and create their own digital projects.

“Pine Tree Programming is all about making computer science fun and approachable,” Allison Braley, Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist, said. “By giving students the chance to learn through doing, we’re helping them to develop the confidence and skills they’ll carry into high school, careers, and beyond.”

Pine Tree Programming clubs will launch in February and run for six weeks, providing students across the state with an engaging introduction to computer science—with no prior experience necessary.

Additionally, the Learning Through Technology team is committed to equitable access for all participating schools. As part of the Pine Tree Programming club sign-up process, schools may request micro:bits, if access to devices would otherwise be a barrier to participation. Schools that are planning to do so must submit their requests by Friday, January 9, 2026, to allow time for shipping before clubs begin.

Schools that are interested in participating in Year Two of Pine Tree Programming, or in requesting micro:bits, can sign up using this form.

With questions, please contact Allison Braley at allison.braley@maine.gov.