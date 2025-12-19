Maine DOE Update – December 19, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Data & Reporting

Upcoming Training Dates for New Connect Data System

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be offering webinars and office hours in January 2026 to assist in preparing for the implementation of the new Connect data integration system. These trainings will focus on data entry procedures into Connect, as well as the process for generating a collection “snapshot” within the system. | More

News & Updates

Mainers Encouraged to Nominate an Educator for State/County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for the Maine Teacher of the Year program, which celebrates excellence in teaching and elevates the importance of the teaching profession. Traditionally, Maine selects a County Teacher of the Year from each of Maine’s 16 counties. One of those educators is later named State Teacher of the Year and also becomes Maine’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. | More

Grant Funds Available to Rural SAUs through 2026 Aspirations Incubator Requests for Proposals; Submissions Due January 12

The Rural Youth Institute has announced the release of two 2026 Aspirations Incubator Requests for Proposals (RFP): a planning grant RFP and a seed grant RFP. Rural SAUs are encouraged to apply. The submission deadline for both RFPs is January 12, 2026. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Maine School Nutrition Teams Sharpen Skills Through No-Cost Regional Culinary Trainings

With the support and participation of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team, Full Plates Full Potential, in collaboration with the MaineHealth Center for Health Improvement, hosted another successful season of the Culinary Skills for School Meals training over the summer. This learning opportunity is a five-day, hands-on training, designed to strengthen the culinary skills of school nutrition professionals. | More

Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry Named Finalist for AASA National Superintendent of the Year Award

Gorham School District Superintendent Heather Perry has been named one of four finalists for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year® Award, a prestigious honor administered by The School Superintendents Association (AASA), which recognizes exceptional leadership, professionalism, communication, and community engagement among school leaders nationwide. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Educators Invited to “Dawnland” Documentary Screenings and Guided Dinner Discussions

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Wabanaki REACH, the Maine Environmental Education Association (MEEA), Wabanaki Alliance, the Upstander Project, Wabanaki Culture Center, Maine Indian Education, RSU 34, RSU 5, and MSAD 44, invites Maine educators, school leaders, and parents to a series of free, in-person events across the state to view the award-winning documentary, Dawnland.These screenings, beginning in January 2026, will be followed by dinner and a discussion. | More

Two-Part Professional Learning Series: Designing High-Quality ILAP Language Goals for Multilingual Learners

Are you looking for a clearer, more confident approach to creating effective language goals for multilingual learners? If so, consider participating in a two-part virtual series, led by Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teacher Leader Fellow Rebecca Carey. Participants will learn how to strengthen their practice surrounding Individual Language Acquisition Plans (ILAPs) by engaging in a clear and collaborative process for creating meaningful, measurable language goals that support and monitor student growth, connecting directly to classroom learning | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.