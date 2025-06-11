Oola Bowls® Brings Premium Açai and Other Functional Foods to Malvern, PA This July

Many people have been enjoying the healthy, great tasting foods from Oola in Lancaster, PA for years – we're so excited to be opening a new Oola location to Chester County The Grove.” — Ed Ferderbar

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is excited to announce the opening of its second Chester County location at The Grove in Malvern, PA this July.​​​“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring that experience to Malvern,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “This charming town has such a rich history and strong sense of community spirit, making it the perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”The Malvern opening aligns with Oola Bowls’ summer menu launch, which introduced five new innovative açaí bowls as well as new blends , beverages, and grab-and-go snacks. The location will also include two exciting additions: “Swirls” or açaí soft-serve , a first-of-its kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.​​​"Many people have been enjoying the healthy, great tasting foods from Oola in Lancaster, PA for years – we're so excited to be opening a new Oola location to Chester County The Grove,” added Ed Ferderbar, Franchise Owner of Oola Bowls Malvern and father to Joe Ferderbar. “We’d love for families, visitors and the local business community to stop in and try our new, expansive menu and enjoy the happiness of Oola firsthand, whether for a quick healthy meal or to sit a while catching up with a friend.”Located at The Grove shopping center, the new Oola Bowls store is designed to be a welcoming space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. The store opening is part of the brand’s ongoing East Coast expansion, with recent openings in West Chester and Shrewsbury, PA and additional locations launching this summer in Massachusetts, Maine, Florida, and Georgia.Oola Bowls Malvern is located at 10-20 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Malvern on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsMalvern) or visit www.oolabowls.com About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

